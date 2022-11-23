East Bernard’s Dorotik gets all-tourney honor

The East Bernard Brahmarettes didn’t win the state championship, but one of their players showed out and made the all-tournament team.
Despite only playing one game at the state tournament, Brahmarette senior outside hitter Kellen Dorotik turned heads with a dominating performance against Bushland. Dorotik had 26 kills, 10 more than any other player in the game.
Of the six-member tournament team, Dorotik was the only player honored who didn’t play in the 3A state championship game.
“It’s an amazing honor, but I never could have got this on my own,” Dorotik said. “It took my team being there every step of the way and getting the ball where it needed to be for me to execute.”
The senior also had 13 digs, the second-most on the Brahmarettes. No player in the state had more kills than Dorotik in the 18 games played at the state tournament.
Dorotik came five kills shy of tying the 3A state record, set by a player from Callisburg against East Bernard in 2017.
“Kellen stepped up big for us on Thursday. We needed her on the court (all) six rotations,” East Bernard coach Breanna Lolley said. “Her teammates did a great job of keeping the ball alive and getting her good sets so that she could do what she did. I’m proud of her for her leadership throughout not just one match, (but) for throughout the entire season.”
East Bernard, Columbus, Gunter and Bushland made the state tournament. Gunter won the state championship and had three players named to all-tournament and two came from Bushland.
Jessica Rabius was the last East Bernard player to earn all-tournament honors in 2017. Like Dororik, she picked up the award, playing in one game at the state tournament.
