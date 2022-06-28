Tigers look to break 21-game losing streak

Looking for their first win in three years, the Wharton Tigers won’t have as daunting of a preseason as in years past.
Wharton released its 2022 schedule and in non-district play, they will face Booker T. Washington, Worthing, Jack Yates, and county rival El Campo. Non-district will include two playoff teams in El Campo and Jack Yates.
The Tigers’ schedule last season had three teams that went at least two rounds deep the season before.
All but one of Wharton’s non-district games last year were played against the larger 4A-DI schools, those teams accounted for a 57.8 win percentage the season before.
This upcoming year, Wharton’s non-district opponents will have a combined 53.49 win percentage. However, when not including El Campo, the win percentage of the Tigers’ non-district games is 37.9 percent.
Three of Wharton’s games this upcoming season will come against HISD schools, who Wharton has played very competitively in past seasons.
“The preseason games (allows) us an opportunity to evaluate our new offense, defense, and special teams,” Wharton Atheltic Director Alvin Dotson II said. “We want to take small steps to success in the preseason. I really can’t speak on last year’s preseason because I wasn’t at Wharton. We have to see our athletes getting better at the fundamentals of football.”
Wharton is in the midst of a 21-game losing streak with their last win coming against Scarborough in 2019. The Tigers averaged 9.1 points per game while allowing 50.2.
This upcoming season will feature a new-look offense and defense led by Dotson who came to the Tigers after leading Baytown Sterling’s defense.
Sterling is a 5A-DI school and last season they allowed 22.1 points per game.
Wharton’s first scrimmage this season will be against Needville on the road on Aug. 12. The final scrimmage will come at home against Stafford on Aug 19.
Tigers 2022 schedule
Non-district
Aug. 26 - Washington (home)
Sept. 2 - Worthing (home)
Sept. 9 - Jack Yates (away)
Sept. 16 - El Campo (away)
District
Sept. 23 - Sweeny (home)
Sept. 30 - La Marque (away)
Oct. 7 - West Columbia (home)
Oct. 14 - Brookshire Royal (away)
Oct. 21 - Sealy (home)
Oct. 28 - Bellville (away)
Bye week Nov. 4
