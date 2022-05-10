The Woodville Lady Eagles defeated the Boling Lady Bulldogs in girls basketball earlier this year, but in softball, the girls in green and white prevailed, winning two games at C.E. King High School.
In both games Boling jumped out to leads, needing to hold off Woodville rallies to win each game. Boling won 4-3 in game one and 3-2 in game two. Lady Bulldog freshman Jaedyn Cordero had one hit in both games, but two of the bigger hits in the series. The freshman drove in five of Boling’s seven runs in the two games. In district play leading into the playoffs, Cordero had no hits.
Boling got stellar pitching from senior Allie Floyd, spreading out four earned runs across 14 innings. Floyd, in the finale, held Woodville to three hits.
Floyd shut the door on a late rally with Woodville trying to tie or send it to a third game. With Boling leading 3-1, Woodville grabbed a runoff of back-to-back doubles with two outs. Facing the two-hole hitter from Woodville, Floyd struck her out on three pitches ending the game.
“This season has been one of the best seasons and these girls have been so fun to be around,” coach Abby Alexander said. “I am still taking in the win, as are all of the girls. I am so proud of the team that we have become and how they play with such a fire. This group continues to amaze me with their passion for the game and want to win. I can’t wait to see what else we can do this season.”
The trip to the regional quarterfinals will be the first for Boling since 2018. Boling will face stout competition in the third round, meeting the Diboll Lady Jacks in a best of three series, back at C.E. King High School.
The Lady Jacks last season lost in the state championship game, and this year they haven’t lost a game to a 3A school.
