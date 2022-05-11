The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston) were nipped by in-state rival El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego), going 2-4 and getting outscored 36-17 in their May 3-8 home stand.
The Space Cowboys were 12-18 when they hit the road for a week to take on the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado), where they went nuclear with a 20-1 series opener on Tuesday. Albuquerque has been a gracious host to Sugar Land. Last year as the Skeeters the team hit 33 home runs in 30 games there.
On Tuesday night, the Space Cowboys hit seven homers to match their franchise record in a 20-1 win. That tied the record set on June 20 in a 24-15 win at El Paso. Their 20 runs were also the most since the June 20 game in El Paso, which was a franchise record as well.
Alex De Goti homered twice in the victory, and was joined by homers from David Hensley, Michael Papierski, Lewis Brinson, JJ Matijevic and Korey Lee.
In the home stand against El Paso, the Space Cowboys started the series with Astros right hand pitcher Ryan Pressly on the mound in a rehab assignment. In the previous series at Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers), Astros second baseman Jose Altuve played a couple of rehab games, but rejoined the Astros without appearing at Constellation Field.
His presence, however, continues to be felt in Sugar Land. On Saturday, the team gave away Altuve replica rings from the 2021 American League Championship Series, drawing a near-sellout crowd of over 7,000 to the ballpark. Altuve replica jerseys will be given away on Friday, May 20, followed by Armed Forces replica jerseys on Saturday.
The Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field on Tuesday, May 17, where they host the Round Rock Express (Texas) for three games and Oklahoma City for three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.