The Wharton Lady Tigers dropped their second district game, falling to the Bellville Brahmanettes 9-0 at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers played well for most of the game, but three runs in the first, sixth and seventh innings sunk them for their second straight loss.
Wharton put runners on base in five innings, but they couldn’t get a clutch hit to plate any runs. The Lady Tigers had their best shot at scores in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs, senior Sienna Owens reached on a walk and junior Sinahyah Martinez made it to first on an error. Bellville wiggled out of the inning with a swinging strikeout, one of Wharton’s 14 strikeouts on the night.
Bellville started the night with four straight singles, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Wharton picked up two outs on the base paths and a strikeout to get out of the inning. Wharton held Bellville off the scoreboard for the next four innings.
Bellville took advantage of three errors in the top of the sixth inning to pick up three more runs. Bellville added a final trio of runs in the top of the seventh inning to close out the game.
Martinez and sophomore Khelbi Mayberry picked up the only hits for the Lady Tigers. Martinez stole a base in the game, her 13th on the season.
