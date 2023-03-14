El Campo hires new athletic director

El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan presents new Ricebird head football coach Travis Reeve a Ricebird shirt Monday following their school board meeting.

 Photo by William Hedstrom

After eight days of searching and 20 minutes of board deliberation, El Campo ISD trustees unanimously offered and approved a two-year athletic director’s contract to Travis Reeve, currently head football coach of New Caney High School.

Reeve has been a head coach for the last 11 seasons and he’s most known for his time in Cuero where he won a state championship in 2018 for the Gobblers. For the past three years, he was the head coach at New Caney, a 6A school and this past season they went 11-1 and won an undefeated district championship, falling to Tomball in the second round of the playoffs.

