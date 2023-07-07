The Boling 10U softball all-stars are 1-1 in sectionals and are still alive after a 5-3 win over Needville in Rosenberg on Thursday.
Needing a win in the double-elimination tournament Boling came from behind against Needville to get the win.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
The Boling 10U softball all-stars are 1-1 in sectionals and are still alive after a 5-3 win over Needville in Rosenberg on Thursday.
Needing a win in the double-elimination tournament Boling came from behind against Needville to get the win.
Less then 24-hours before, Boling lost a one-run game to Ganado, falling 4-3. Boling got a base runner on in the final inning, but wasn’t able to get her home. With no margin for error in the elimination game, Boling came alive in the sixth to keep their season and hopes of a sectional championship alive.
The 10U all-stars needed a bit of magic trailing two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and they got it rolling with the bottom of the order coming up in a big spot.
Number seven hitter Kamryn Llanes started Boling’s final at-bat with a single. Pyper Ortiz and Delaney Shimek followed with a walk and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases with no outs. Needville responded with a strikeout, inching them closer to ending Boling’s season. Back to the top of the order Francesca Adams and Trinity Gordon didn’t let the momentum die and picked up back-to-back singles to tie the game.
Three-hole hitter Kinley Sweat followed and took the first pitch she saw for a triple, scoring two runs to give Boling their only lead in the game.
Boling will get another chance against Ganado Friday night after the press deadline.
EL CAMPO
El Campo’s 11U softball team and the 10U baseball teams both have a loss on them and are looking to escape the losers’ bracket for a shot at the sectional championships.
The 11U all-stars didn’t play any games heading into sectionals, with no other District 18 teams. They started sectionals with a tough loss to New Braunfels. Not looking to get swept, they defeated Needville and Goliad.
Against Goliad, El Campo was behind most of the night but turned on the offense late to pick up the 12-10 win in Beeville Thursday night.
The 11U softball got a rematch with New Braunfels Friday night, after the press deadline.
The 10U baseball team had a hiccup between two wins. El Campo opened by run-ruling Beeville but followed with a loss to Lamar. Facing elimination they defeated Hallettsville 11-5 Thursday night in Lamar.
The 10U all-stars got a re-match with Lamar Friday night after the press deadline.
El Campo 12U softball’s run ended in sectionals, going 1-2 in Ingleside this past week. The 12U all-stars started their week with a loss to Hallettsville, but they bounced back and beat Rockport, eliminating them from the sectional tournament. However, they faced Hallettsville again and didn’t fare any better losing Thursday night to end their season.
The 11U baseball team started their sectional run strong with a win over New Braunfels.
The momentum stalled and after back-to-back losses to Lamar and Victoria, their season came to an end on Thursday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.