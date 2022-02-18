The Boling powerlifting team had a good showing at the Swamp Strength Invitational at Rice Consolidated High School last Thursday.
Out of 12 schools, the Bulldogs took home second place with 36 points, four points from tying Rice Consolidated, who took first place.
The Lady Bulldogs were fourth out of 11 schools.
Three Bulldogs came in first, and two finished in second place. The Lady Bulldogs had one lifter come in first and three were in second. Boling took first and second in the 308-pound weight class. Bulldog junior Raybert Williamson lifted a combined 1,520 pounds, the most weight at the meet. His squat was 700 pounds. He combined to lift nearly 100 pounds more than the next closest powerlifter. Fellow junior Seth Bear lifted a combined 1,355 pounds.
In the 148-pound weight class, Alerique Medrano was first lifting a combined 1,010 pounds. Jesse Arrington came in first in the 198-pound weight class with a combined lift of 1,385 pounds. Arrington had the third biggest combined lift at the meet, despite being in a smaller weight class. His deadlift of 520 pounds was the most for Boling. Bulldog Preston Lee was second, with a combined lift of 1,205 pounds.
The Lady Bulldogs lone first place finish came from Adriana Penaloza in the 132-pound weight class. Penaloza lifted a combined 605 pounds, 100 more pounds than second place.
Alana Rodriguez was second in the 114-pound weight class lifting a combined 505 pounds. Kaylie Hodge in the 105-pound weight class lifted a combined 460 pounds, for second place. Claudia Muniz came in second in the 148-pound weight class lifting a combined 695 pounds.
East Bernard
The East Bernard powerlifting team competed in a tri-meet at Mayde Creek High School Monday.
Brahma Caden Zarate lifted the most for East Bernard combining to pick up 880 pounds and finishing first in the 148-pound weight class.
Wharton
Tiger Augustine Muniz was the lone Wharton lifter with a combined lift of more than 1,000 pounds (1,035 pounds). Muniz came in third in the 275-pound weight class at the St. Joseph High School last Friday.
