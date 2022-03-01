The Boling Bulldogs are sending a full crew of powerlifters on to the regional meet this Friday at Hardin High School.
Boling has 12 athletes that will compete at regionals, with all finishing inside the top-12 in their respective weight classes. Bulldog junior Jesse Arrington, senior Jesse Huddleston, and junior Raybert Williamson are ranked third.
The Bulldogs came in third place with 18 points at the Swamp Strength Invitational last Saturday. Three Bulldogs finished in second place.
Bulldog freshman Charles Mack lifted a combined 640-pounds in the 114-pound weight class. In the 123-pound weight class sophomore Ryan Rodriguez combined for 750 pounds. Bulldog junior Antonio Cano lifted a combined 1,105 pounds in the 165-pound weight class.
In the region, Bulldog junior Raybert Williamson is ranked third in the 308-pound weight class along with senior Jesse Huddleston in the 285-pound weight class and junior Jesse Arrington in the 198-pound weight class.
Boling will also take freshman Kristopher Manning (114-pound weight class), freshman Emanuel Covarrubias (132-pound), sophomore Alerique Medrano (148-pound), sophomore Preston Lee (198-pound), junior Martin Arriaga (242-pound) and junior Seth Bear (308-pound).
The Bulldogs had one powerlifter advance to state last season.
East Bernard
The East Bernard Brahmas will have a large contingent of powerlifters at the Regional meet at Hardin High School this Friday.
The Brahmas have 11 athletes competing for a chance at the state meet, finishing in the top 12 of the regional rankings in their respective divisions.
East Bernard came in fourth place with 13 points at the Brazos meet last Saturday. Brahma senior Blake Jedlicka lifted a combined 1,290 pounds in the 181-pounds weight class, East Bernard’s only first place finish.
Jedlicka is also ranked first in the region. Fellow senior Jesus Galvan is ranked first in the 198-pound weight class. A pair of East Bernard juniors in Johnny Martinez and Kaleb Rivera is tied for second in the 148-pound weight class.
Also heading to regionals, freshman Tye Warncke (114-pound weight class), freshman Alex Henriquez (123-pound), senior Cade Janecek (123-pound), sophomore Illirian Haxhijaj (132-pound), sophomore DJ Losak (181-pound) and juniors Korbyn Hudgins and Lance Heimann (198-pound).
Galvan is the only East Bernard powerlifter that advanced to state last season.
The Wharton Tigers did not have a powerlifter advance to regionals.
