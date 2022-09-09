Goad leads National Park College in cross country

The National Park College (NPC) Nighthawks men’s and women’s cross country teams excelled in the Carl Albert State College Invitational on Friday, with the Nighthawk women finishing in first place overall and the Nighthawk men placing two runners in the top 10.
In women’s action, freshman Kaylie Goad of Wharton led the Nighthawks with a third-place individual finish. Sophomores Jaelynn Martinez (San Antonio), Natalie Jennings (Hot Springs, Arkansas) and Elizabeth Dearyan (Hot Springs) finished in fourth, sixth and seventh place, respectively, while sophomores Meighan Mears (Hot Springs) and Yessenia Vargas (Fresno) finished in eighth and 10th place, respectively, to give NPC the overall first-place team victory.
“I’m extremely proud of our ladies,” NPC Athletic Director and head cross country coach Jason Hudnell said. “We have been really talking about building blocks and getting ready for our regional in October. This was a big step for us!”
Freshman Miguel Mendez (Benton, Arkansas) led the Nighthawks in men’s action with a fourth-place individual finish. Freshmen Nahum Romero (Benton) and Alex Garcia (Cleburne) finished in ninth and 11th place, respectively, in the event.
“Miguel ran really well,” Hudnell said. “He is still adjusting to the longer distance that the men run in college versus high school. Once he gets a few more meets under his belt, he is going to be one to watch in our region.”
NPC cross country travels to Searcy, Arkansas, to compete in the Harding University Invitational on Friday, Sept. 16. at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.