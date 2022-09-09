Goad leads National Park College in cross country

Pictured from the left are Natalie Jennings, Elizabeth Dearyan, Meighan Mears, Jaelynn Martinez, Kaylie Goad, and Yessenia Vargas.

 Submitted photo

The National Park College (NPC) Nighthawks men’s and women’s cross country teams excelled in the Carl Albert State College Invitational on Friday, with the Nighthawk women finishing in first place overall and the Nighthawk men placing two runners in the top 10. 

In women’s action, freshman Kaylie Goad of Wharton led the Nighthawks with a third-place individual finish. Sophomores Jaelynn Martinez (San Antonio), Natalie Jennings (Hot Springs, Arkansas) and Elizabeth Dearyan (Hot Springs) finished in fourth, sixth and seventh place, respectively, while sophomores Meighan Mears (Hot Springs) and Yessenia Vargas (Fresno) finished in eighth and 10th place, respectively, to give NPC the overall first-place team victory.

