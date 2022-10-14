It started close, but the Rice Raiders had no answer for Ryan O’Neal Friday night as he put up 315 yards on 14 carries scoring five touchdowns in route to a 42-7 Boling win.
The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 in district play.
The Raider offense opened the game moving the ball well, driving down inside the red zone, but an interception by Jaxson Urbanek turned them away. O,Neal wasted no time for the Bulldogs, going 80 yards untouched on the first play and scoring the Bulldog touchdown for a 7-0 lead. But he was not done by any means. The Raiders put together nice drive and scored to even things at 7-7.
O’Neal proved that lightning does strike twice, taking the next play after the kickoff 60 yards for the score, his second in two touches.
The Bulldog defense stiffened and started forcing the Raiders to give it back on the rest of their drives, and O’Neal continued to do what he does, scoring four touchdowns and tallying 257 yards on 11 carries in the first half alone.
The only blemish for the offense in the half came on a fumble, but even that fumble happened after a 54-yard pass completion from Urbanek to Derrick Hippler.
The Dogs took a 28-7 lead to the locker room at halftime.
The Bulldogs opened the second half with another blemish on offense, fumbling on the first play deep in their own territory. But the defense stiffened, allowing only nine yards on four plays by the Raiders, and they got the ball back on downs at the 24. The Bulldog offense got clicking again on the next drive going 76 yards in six plays with O’Neal getting over 300 for the game and scoring his fifth touchdown on a 23-yard run, pushing the lead to 35-7.
The Dogs scored one more time in the fourth quarter as Jerrick Garcia ran it in from 13 yards out.
The Bulldog offense amassed 494 yards of total offense on the night, and never punted.
The defense allowed yards, but kept the Raiders out of the end zone on all but one drive.
