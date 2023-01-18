Wharton’s basketball teams played the El Campo Ladybirds and the Ricebirds tough, but both teams lost at home on Friday night.
The Lady Tigers came within three points from forcing overtime, ultimately falling 50-47. The Runnin’ Tigers trailed by one point at the half, but the Ricebirds came out on top with the 57-38 win.
The Lady Tigers dropped to 2-4 in district play, one game behind El Campo for the fourth playoff spot with six games left in district. Wharton boys fell to 0-5, and the Runnin’ Tigers are three wins behind Needville, who currently is in fourth with six games left.
Tied midway through the fourth quarter, the El Campo Ladybirds went on an 8-2 run, putting them in control late in the game. Wharton did not give up and came up with defensive stops to give them a chance in the closing seconds.
Leading by six points, the Ladybirds tried to take time off the clock, passing it around the arc. Lady Tiger Angel Hargrove stole an El Campo pass with a little over two minutes left. Wharton missed a mid-range jumper, but J’honesty Smith got the rebound and scored with a put-back to make it 48-42.
El Campo tried to extend their lead on the following two possessions but only came away with two free throws. Wharton couldn’t capitalize with back-to-back turnovers. Trailing six points with 30 seconds left, Honesty made a pass to Hargrove. Deep behind the three-point line, she connected to make it a one-score game.
Wharton tried to steal the ball from El Campo, but fouled, putting them on the line. The Ladybirds missed both shots, giving Wharton one final chance. Hargrove once again tried to play hero, and with one second left, launched the ball from nearly the same spot as before but this time the shot was short, ending the comeback attempt.
J’honesty Smith led the Lady Tigers with 15 points, Kadyn Smith added another 10 points. Aaliyah Gaona connected on two of the Lady Tigers three made three-pointers.
The Wharton teams will play Bellville this Friday on the road.
Wharton ran with El Campo as long as they could, until the Ricebirds started to separate in the second half.
El Campo rushed out to a 21-12 lead midway through the second half. The Runnin’ Tigers hit El Campo with a 10-2 run to pull within one point at the close of the first half.
Trailing 23-16, Edward Sanders stole an El Campo pass. While bringing the ball up court, near the rim, El Campo poked the ball out of his hands. However, the bouncing ball landed right into Jakorian Baldridge’s hands, who laid the ball in for two points. After an El Campo turnover, Runnin’ Tiger Willie Spencer went in for what looked like an easy layup, but Ricebird Oliver Miles blocked the shot. Wharton’s Edward Sanders was on the spot, grabbed the ball and put it back up to make it 23-20.
With under a minute left in the half, Wharton’s defense forced three straight tough shots from El Campo, missing all of them in the same possession. Wharton missed on a game-tying three. The Runnin’ Tigers again were on the offensive rebound and Sanders laid the ball to close the half down one.
Runnin’ Tiger Jacoryan Dickerson finished with a team-high 12 points.
