The Sugar Land Space Cowboys conclude their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers this weekend following a double-header Friday night caused by foul weather Thursday.
All tickets purchased for Thursday’s game are valid for any remaining regular-season game for the Space Cowboys this season.
On Wednesday, Houston Astros prospect Hunter Brown fanned eight batters through six innings, allowing just two hits in a piggyback relief effort. The Space Cowboys lost 2-1 to the Dodgers at Constellation Field.
Brown, who topped out at 99 mph, leads the Pacific Coast League with a 2.49 ERA, 126 strikeouts and a .188 opponent’s batting average, and is second with a 1.11 WHIP. His six-inning relief effort Wednesday was the longest from a Space Cowboys pitcher this season.
The Space Cowboys got on the board in the second on an RBI single from Marty Costes. The lead held until a two-run home run from Jason Martin in the ninth.
Shawn Dubin received the start for the Space Cowboys, making his first appearance at the Triple A level since being reinstated form the 7-Day Injured List on Monday. Dubin tossed two scoreless innings, collecting two strikeouts. David Hensley finished the night 2-for-4 for the Space Cowboys.
The series began Tuesday when Justin Dirden – who has enjoyed one of the best offensive seasons in the Houston Astros minor league system this year – made his Constellation Field debut by capping a four-run 10th-inning comeback with a two-run walk-off double to send the Space Cowboys to an 8-7 win.
Corey Julks and Alex De Goti came around to score on Dirden’s double down the right-field line. Taylor Jones got the inning started with a double. Julks then walked, with De Goti working a walk of his own to score Yainer Diaz, who began the inning on second base.
David Hensley’s sacrifice fly brought home Jones to set up Dirden’s game-winning double. Dirden finished the night 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI.
Saturday is Faith and Family night and there will be a Michael Brantley AL championship ring giveaway. Sunday will feature an Astros affiliate lunchbox giveaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.