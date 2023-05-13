Sugar Land mourns the passing of Deacon Jones

Deacon Jones, special assistant to the Sugar Land Skeeters (now Space Cowboys), poses with his No. 4 jersey, the first one to be retired by the franchise, during a ceremony in 2019 at Constellation Field. Jones passed away Sunday at the age of 89.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Sugar Land Space Cowboys special assistant and former Houston Astros’ hitting coach Grover “Deacon” Jones passed away on Sunday afternoon, his family announced on Monday. Jones was 89 years old.

 “Deacon was an invaluable part of our organization and a close friend to every member of the Sugar Land front office and community,” said Sugar Land Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm. “We’ve lost a pillar of our organization and a dear friend who is wholly responsible for all of us being here. Without Deacon Jones, there would be no Sugar Land franchise.”

