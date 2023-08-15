The Bulldogs were happy to hit someone in different-colored jerseys for a change.

Boling High School’s football team opened its preseason Friday evening with a scrimmage against St. Johns XXIII College Preparatory Academy (Katy) at Bulldog Stadium, with the home team giving its fans plenty to cheer for in the ground game in out-scoring the Lions 19-0.

