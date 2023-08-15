The Bulldogs were happy to hit someone in different-colored jerseys for a change.
Boling High School’s football team opened its preseason Friday evening with a scrimmage against St. Johns XXIII College Preparatory Academy (Katy) at Bulldog Stadium, with the home team giving its fans plenty to cheer for in the ground game in out-scoring the Lions 19-0.
“We’ve been talking about it all week,” Boling coach Kevin Urbanek said. “We finally got to hit someone else besides ourselves, so that’s always fun.”
Urbanek said the first scrimmage is about getting used to procedure in a live-action situation.
“Defensively, what we were pushing tonight was just to line up right, communicate and fly to the ball,” Urbanek said. “I think we did that pretty well.”
“Offensively, with the O-line it was making sure we were making our calls and communicating,” Urbanek added. “It was receivers running good routes and blocking when they need to. I think, looking at it right now, I think we did what our plan was in terms of getting better in the little things.”
The Bulldogs got two long touchdown runs of more than 50 yards in the scrimmage, something Urbanek acknowledged was a little bit of a double-edged sword.
“Our goal is to have a 15-play drive and take the whole quarter up,” Urbanek said. “But I’m not going to complain when we can go for 70 or 80 yards. I’ll take that, too.”
The Bulldogs return to the field Thursday for their final scrimmage against Tomball Christian HomeSchool.
