Texans beat 49ers 17-0 for undefeated preseason

Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore is tackled out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga during Thursday night’s preseason game at NRG Stadium. The Texans went undefeated in three preseason games by defeating the 49ers 17-0. 

 Joe Southern

The Houston Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 Thursday night at NRG Stadium, completing an undefeated preseason.

They will open the regular season at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11. 

