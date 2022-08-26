Texans beat 49ers 17-0 for undefeated preseason

The Houston Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 Thursday night at NRG Stadium, completing an undefeated preseason.
They will open the regular season at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 9:00 am
The Houston Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 Thursday night at NRG Stadium, completing an undefeated preseason.
They will open the regular season at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11.
Head Coach Lovie Smith was pleased with the preseason.
“We started training camp with so many questions. We had a plan with what we thought about our team, but we needed to play these games. We are pleased, but we have a long way to go,” he said. “We are a running football team. Dameon Pierce is a good football player. Marlon Mack did some good things tonight. We have a strong running back room. We started camp that way, and they (the running backs) just confirmed it. Defensively, we played a good game. We wanted to keep the shutout.”
First team quarterback Davis Mills was sacked on the Texans’ first offensive play of the night, but he and the Texans responded with an 88-yard drive for their first touchdown. Mills completed 2 of 3 passes for 29 yards and running back Dameon Pierce rushed five times for 36 yards and a 1-yard touchdown with 7:33 to go in the first quarter.
After their first series touchdown drive, the Texans could only get one more first down for the rest of the first half. Meanwhile, the 49ers could only advance the ball out of their own territory once in the first half, reaching the Texans’ 35 yard-line before turning it over on downs.
The Texans took the second half kickoff and marched 77 yards in 3:33 to take a 14-0 lead. Wide receiver Chris Moore scored on a 16-yard pass from Mills. The key play in the drive was a 24-yard run by Marlon Mack.
After forcing the 49ers to punt, the Texans extended their lead to 17-0 on a Matt Ammendola 45-yard field goal with 1:58 to go in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the 49ers continued to have trouble moving the ball, and the Texans defense stopped the 49ers on a fourth down and one at the 49ers’ 29 yard line. However, the Texans could not take advantage of the defense’s solid play as Ammendola missed a 31-yard field goal.
With 6:50 to go in the game, the 49ers were able to advance to the Houston 38 yard line, but Brock Purdy’s pass was intercepted by Jake Hansen at the Houston 28, and the 49ers came up empty again.
Davis Mills played the first half and half of the third quarter and completed 6 of 10 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Mills threw one interception and was sacked twice.
“I just want to lead the offense and cut down on my mistakes. The more repetitions I get, the more comfortable I feel. I think the sky is the limit with what we can do here. It’s going to be exciting,” Mills said.
For the game, the Texans had 145 rushing yards and 82 passing yards. For the 49ers, Trey Lance completed 7 of 11 passes for 49 yards. The 49ers had 51 rushing yards and 266 passing yards. While the 49ers outgained the Texans, they hurt themselves with 11 penalties for 104 yards.
Scoring plays
First quarter
7:33 Texans Dameon Pierce 1-yard run. Matt Ammendola extra point kick.
Texans 7, 49ers 0
Third quarter
11:31 Texans Chris Moore 16-yard pass from Davis Mills. Matt Ammendole extra point kick.
Texans 14, 49ers 0
1:58 Texans Matt Ammendola 45-yard field goal.
Texans 17, 49ers 0
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.