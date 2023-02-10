The East Bernard Brahmarettes will be entering the playoffs on a winning streak after beating the Van Vleck Lady Leopards on the road Tuesday night to close district play.
The Brahmarettes outscored Van Vleck 57-42, locking in as the third-place seed in district.
“I could not be more proud of how my girls have played this year. They get better every day, and I can’t ask for more than that,” Brahmarettes coach Tiffany Lemos said.
East Bernard got a big game from junior Avery Scott who scored a Brahmarette-high 18 points. The team also had two other girls finish in double-digit scoring with sophomore London Cavness and senior Sarah Devine picking up 10 points.
East Bernard finished district play 7-4, with losses to Boling and Hitchcock. They swept Brazos, Hempstead, Van Vleck, and Danbury.
While they don’t know who they are playing yet, East Bernard will have their playoff game next Tuesday in Navasota.
East Bernard will get the second-place team from District 23. Last season the Brahmarettes finished third in district and beat Anderson-Shiro in the first round of the playoffs. New Waverly and Crockett will be playing today in a play-in game to determine playoff seeding. The winner will play East Bernard and the loser will play Boling.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs will also be heading into the playoffs on a roll, beating the Danbury Lady Panthers 61-31 on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs finished off district play 10-2, winners of four straight, locking up the second playoff seed.
“We are super excited (about) what we’ve accomplished this year. We set several team and school records, achieved several individual milestones and have continued to improve year after year after year,” Lady Bulldog coach Jonathan Gibson said. “We are excited to head into the playoffs. The girls are having fun and playing at a high level. There is no better combination for me as a coach.”
Boling will be joining its in-county rivals East Bernard and play in Navasota on Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader. Boling defeated Hardin last year in the first round.
