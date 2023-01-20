Behind a pair of double-doubles, the Wharton Runnin’ Tigers grabbed their first win of district play, beating the Sealy Tigers at home Tuesday night.
In only their second game in their freshly painted gym, Runnin’ Tiger senior Edward Sanders and junior Angell Gaona finished with double-digit points and rebounds, helping power Wharton over Sealy 59-45.
“We are glad to finally bounce back and get our first district win. We demonstrated Tiger pride,” Runnin’ Tiger coach Xavier Jackson said. “(We) focused really hard on team rebounding, and started the game off very strong (Tuesday night).”
Wharton’s defense set the tone early, forcing five missed shots and getting a pair of blocks from Sanders and Gaona during Sealy’s first few possessions.
The Runnin’ Tigers quickly took a 5-0 lead with senior Kameron Mitchell scoring on a putback and Gaona getting a three, the old-fashioned way with a layup and a made free throw after getting fouled. Wharton held Sealy to just two points on seconds left in the first quarter. Sanders added a three with two seconds left on the clock to put them up 13-4 at the end of the first.
Sealy fought back to within one late, but the Runnin’ Tigers again came up with a big play with a few seconds left. After a made three from Sealy, with six seconds left, sophomore Keilon Jackson got the inbound pass and threw it ahead to Mitchell, sprinting down the court for an easy layup before time ran out.
Leading by three mid-way through the third, Wharton went on a 10-0 run to put themselves back in control of the game. The run was capped off by a long pass from Sanders on a fast break to freshman Brandon Simms Jr. under the basket. He did a shot fake to get Sealy defenders in the air and finish the layup putting the Runnin’ Tigers ahead 42-32.
Mitchell, Sanders and Gaona all finished in double-digit scoring. Gaona led the way with 20 points, Mitchell had 15, and Sanders added in 12 points. Gaona also led Wharton with 15 rebounds and Sanders had 12.
The Wharton basketball teams will get Navasota at home Tuesday night.
The Boling Bulldogs grabbed their second district win in a row beating the Hempstead Bobcats at home Tuesday night.
Boling got a strong game from sophomore Kaden Lunford as he came close to outscoring Hempstead by himself in their 66-33 win.
The Bulldogs jumped on the Bobcats fast, racing out to a 20-10 lead in the first quarter. Boling’s defense tightened the rest of the way holding Hempstead to fewer than 10 points a quarter the rest of the way.
“We were rotating the ball around (well) and hitting the open shots (against Hempstead),” Lunford said.
Three Bulldog players had double-digit scoring with Lunford leading the way with 26 points, sophomore Jerrick Garica had 19 points, and senior Jaxson Urbanek added in another 12.
The Boling teams will face Brazos at home on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.