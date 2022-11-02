The Boling Lady Bulldogs took advantage of errors and got timely kills as they upset the Tarkington Lady Longhorns in three sets 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 in playoff action at La Porte Monday night.
“This is really big,” Boling senior Madison Malone said. “This is the first time with this (group) that we’ve been to the second round and everyone is so happy.”
Boling shocked Tarkington, a 30-win team, and took the first two sets. The Lady Bulldogs needed a come-from-behind win in the final set to take home the first-round victory for the first time in two years.
“These girls are learning how to finish, when Tarkington went up in the previous season they would have folded,” Boling coach Kristie Jones said. “These girls battled back and didn’t quit.”
Malone led the team with 12 kills. The Lady Bulldogs’ defense played well and kept the ball in play giving their outside hitters chances to land the ball on the Lady Longhorns’ side of the court.
The Boling defense was led by junior Maddy Jay Simpson with 21 digs. Boling junior Savannah Savage had a number of aces throughout the night, three coming in the second set. Savage ended the second set with an ace, just inside the back corner line as Lady Longhorn players watched it skid in for the final point.
Tarkington came back in the finale, grabbing a 3-1 lead. Boling came back and tied the game 4-4, 5-5 and 7-7. The Lady Longhorns took advantage of a couple of Boling mistakes and landed tips in the middle of their defense rolling out to a 15-10 lead.
Malone fired a kill past the defense to stop the run. Boling held serve scoring on two Tarkington errors. Savage dropped another ace on the back line to pull within 15-14. Tarkington landed another kill pulling ahead two points. Boling tied the game again after a Malone block and kill.
“We took advantage of when they had certain players at the net and that’s when we knew to put the ball away,” Jones said.
Both teams continued trading points with Boling holing a 21-20 lead late. The Lady Bulldogs reeled off four straight kills to close the game, three coming from Savage.
“We just wanted to be aggressive at the net,” Malone said. “We knew we have strong hitters and we have a strong back row. If we got a pass we were going to put it away.”
East Bernard Brahmarettes
The East Bernard Brahmarettes are round two bound after defeating the Shepherd Lady Pirates in three sets Monday night in Navasota.
The Brahmarettes held Shepherd to fewer than 15 points in their 25-4, 25-11, 25-12 victories.
Heading into the playoffs, the Brahmarettes went on the road and defeated the number one team in 4A the Bellville Brahmanettes in five sets. The win avenged a four-set loss to Bellville before the start of district play.
East Bernard fought back from a two-set hole and came from behind to beat Bellville 7-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-9.
“Our game against Bellville was a great challenge for us and an opportunity to kind of redeem ourselves from when we played earlier in the year,” East Bernard coach Breanna Lolley said. “To see our girls never give up and battle from being down 0-2 really showed me how much heart and grit this team has. Most importantly a huge win against a great team like that gave our girls a big boost of confidence heading into playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.