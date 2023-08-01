The last month plus has been a little bit of a roller coaster ride for the Houston Astros, given the different players who’ve been out with an injury. However, despite big names missing from the lineup from time to time this season, the Astros are not only keeping their head above water but are a half-game behind the leading A.L. West Texas Rangers.
Three first and second-year rookies have been holding their own and giving the Astros key contributions while players have missed time this season.
The Astros make outfielders, some would say it’s what their farm system does best and Corey Julks, a local product from the University of Houston, is one of the latest examples. Julks is slightly older than most prospects, at 27 years old, but he’s been a big addition to the team this season. Of all the rookies in the major leagues, Julks is in the top 10 of all rookies with 15 stolen bases, 19th with 32 RBIs and 35 runs scored. On the Astros, he’s second to only Kyle Tucker in steals. Julks was drafted by the Astros in 2017.
Yainer Diaz played in six games last season, but he’s getting a real shot this year. Diaz has backed up catcher, played first and DH’d as the Astros try and find ways to get his bat into the lineup. Diaz has crazy power in his bat when he connects with the ball. Other rookies like Josh Jung (Texas Rangers), Gunner Henderson (Baltimore Orioles) and Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds) get more coverage, but they look up to Diaz in terms of slugging percentage. Diaz has 13 home runs, the eighth most of all the rookies, despite playing in half as many games of the players ahead of him. Diaz was the extra player thrown in the trade for Myles Straw two years ago with Cleveland.
On the mound, J.P. France has not only been just an arm to fill the gaps while other pitchers have been out with injuries but he’s also been one of the best pitchers in the major leagues. France’s 2.85 ERA would currently make him fourth-best in the major leagues if he had enough innings to qualify. France came out of nowhere, at 28 years old, he really wasn’t considered a top prospect. Coming into the season, the right-handed pitcher was ranked the Astros’ 21st best prospect in the team’s pipeline, according to BaseballAmerica.com. With five different pitches, France has been able to keep batters off balance and give the team quality innings since getting called up. In 14 games pitched, he’s allowed more than three runs twice. The Astros drafted France in the 14th round in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.