The El Campo Ricebirds are the hottest team in Wharton County.
The Ricebirds jumped nearly 50 spots in Texasfootball.com’s annual football program rankings. El Campo was the only school in the county to rise in the rankings.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 9:19 am
The rankings take into account a school’s record over the past six seasons, winning percentage, number of 10-win seasons and state championships, along with other factors.
The East Bernard Brahmas are still the best program in Wharton County, according to the rankings. East Bernard is ranked 66th in the state, with four 10-win seasons in the past six seasons. The Brahmas did drop 17 spots from last year. At 65th in the state is China State and 67th is Post.
El Campo is getting closer and closer to becoming a top 100 team, ranked 118th. The Ricebirds over the last six seasons are 52-18 with three 10-win seasons, including last year. El Campo jumped 46 spots from last season. The next highest ranked 4A-DI school is Melissa which is ranked 100th. El Campo has fewer losses than Melissa, which has 19 over the last six seasons.
The Boling Bulldogs are the only other top-500 program in the state, coming in at number 336. The county’s only state title game remains on Boling’s record over the past six seasons. The Bulldogs dropped 148 places from last year, going 34-34 over that period.
The Wharton Tigers had the farthest drop in the county, as the 910th football program. Hurting the Tigers are no 10-win seasons and a 21-game losing streak. Wharton dropped 249 spots from last year.
The Louise Hornets come in ranked 949th, falling 50 spots from last year. Despite having a win percentage under .500 over the last six seasons, the Hornets have the county’s second-longest playoff streak behind East Bernard.
Teams of interest
Bay City is ranked at 803, Needville comes in at 349, Ganado at 456, Rice Consolidated falls in at 413, and Sweeny comes in at 343.
The number one team in the state is Aledo, where former Louise head coach Heath Clawson was the offensive coordinator. Houston Northbrook is the last ranked team, with only two wins in the last six years, coming it at 1,202.
