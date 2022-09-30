Space Cowboys end season shy of .500

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys made a comeback late in the season, but finished one game below .500 when the season ended Wednesday in Round Rock against the Express.
With the win, the Space Cowboys finished the season 73-74 and in fourth place in the East Division of the Pacific Coast League. Through two seasons as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros, Sugar Land has gone 146-126, winning the East Division of Triple A West in 2021.
Corey Julks homered twice in the Space Cowboys season finale Wednesday afternoon in Round Rock in a 10-1 win. Julks reached 31 homers on the year with his two-homer day and JJ Matijevic added a grand slam in the blowout victory.
Matijevic opened the game’s scoring with a grand slam in the third inning. It gave Matijevic 16 home runs with Sugar Land for the second straight season. It was the eighth grand slam from the Space Cowboys this season. Through his final four games of the season, Matijevic hit .500 (7x14) with two home runs and 11 RBI.
Julks became the first player in Sugar Land history to reach the 30-homer mark with a three-run homer in the fourth inning. He extended his franchise single-season record total with a solo home run in the sixth. Julks – who was named the Space Cowboys 2020 Player of the Year last week – finished the season tied fourth of all Triple A players with 31 home runs. He also led all Houston Astros minor leaguers.
The Round Rock Express defeated the Space Cowboys in the first two games of the three-game series to ensure the losing season for Sugar Land. In the final home stand, the Space Cowboys went 5-1 against the Albuquerque Isotopes in the six-game series.
In their final home game of the season last Sunday, the Space Cowboys belted three home runs, including a grand slam from Joe Perez, in an 11-5 win over Albuquerque.
The Space Cowboys open their 2023 schedule on March 31 with a three-game road series in El Paso. Prior to that, there will be home and away exhibition games with the Houston Astros on March 27-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.