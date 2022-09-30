Space Cowboys end season shy of .500

Joe Perez hits a grand slam, which was his first career Triple A homer, for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in their final home game of the season Sunday at Constellation Field. The homer helped the home team to an 11-5 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes.

 Joe Southern

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys made a comeback late in the season, but finished one game below .500 when the season ended Wednesday in Round Rock against the Express.

With the win, the Space Cowboys finished the season 73-74 and in fourth place in the East Division of the Pacific Coast League. Through two seasons as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros, Sugar Land has gone 146-126, winning the East Division of Triple A West in 2021.

