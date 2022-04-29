It’s been four years, but the Boling Lady Bulldogs have punched their way to the area round of the playoffs beating the Hardin Lady Hornets 9-0 in a one-game series Thursday night at Klein Oak High School.
Lady Bulldog senior Allie Floyd did everything she could to keep Boling alive, throwing six shutout innings and scoring two runs.
Floyd and the Boling defense limited Hardin to two hits throughout the night. When Floyd wasn’t striking out batters, she induced ground balls, and the defense behind her got outs.
After a quick top of the first, the Boling bats got to work in the bottom half of the inning.
Floyd led off the inning with a single and junior Tessa Garza followed with a walk.
A bad throw on a stolen base allowed Floyd to score and put Garza on third base. Boling sophomore Kenna Gibson hit a sac fly to left, deep enough to bring Garza home and give the Lady Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
Floyd gave herself a little more room to work with, in the bottom of the second inning, scoring on an error with two outs after singling earlier in the frame.
The Lady Bulldogs tacked on three runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Boling junior Mianjel Hayes had a team-high three hits.
In the area round, the Lady Bulldogs will meet Woodville.
Boling will be looking to exact some revenge with Woodville ending their girls’ basketball season earlier this year.
