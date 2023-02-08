Wharton soccer teams notch wins

The Wharton Tiger soccer team joined the Lady Tigers, grabbing wins over Hallettsville on the road on Saturday.
Wharton’s girls soccer team, with the win, are winners of two straight, with a road win over Port Lavaca before their tilt against Hallettsville.
In the two wins, the Lady Tigers outscored teams 5-2.
Wharton played a strong first half against Hallettsville, holding them to a 1-1 score after a goal from junior Aaliyah Garcia. The Lady Tigers shut out Hallettsville in the second half and their offense started to heat up. Garcia played a part in the winning goal, giving the assist to sophomore Barbara Plaza. The sophomore added a second goal later in the game, this time with the assist from senior Madison Hernandez.
The Lady Tigers are now 2-2 in district play, one point behind El Campo and Columbus with three more games to go during the first leg of district.
“I’m very happy to see the girls executing on the field with stuff we have been working on in practice. They are buying in and playing as a team with lots of new players stepping up,” Wharton soccer coach Christopher Martin said.
The Wharton Tigers got a big game from senior goal keeper Eli Ventura, helping them grab their first win of the season, beating Hallettsville 3-1.
Ventura made multiple key saves in the second half, Martin said.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard early with a goal from sophomore Alejandro Carrillo. In the second half, the Tigers added to their lead with goals from freshmen Emiliano Herrera and junior Samuel Mendez.
“The boys did a great job with a lot of underclassmen playing lots of minutes and stepping up,” Martin said. “The group that played on Saturday did a great job of executing the stuff we have been implementing in practice and making the most of their opportunities.”
