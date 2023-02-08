Wharton soccer teams notch wins

Wharton sophomore Barbara Plaza puts a touch on the soccer ball against Palacios on road. In the Lady Tigers last win, Plaza had two scores.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The Wharton Tiger soccer team joined the Lady Tigers, grabbing wins over Hallettsville on the road on Saturday.

Wharton’s girls soccer team, with the win, are winners of two straight, with a road win over Port Lavaca before their tilt against Hallettsville.

