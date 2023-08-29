The last time the Wharton Tigers opened the season with a win, none of the roster was in high school, let alone middle school. The Tiger’s win over Houston Washington last week was the first time they’ve started the year with a win since 2015.
In week two, against the Houston Worthing Colts on the road, the Tigers will look to continue that momentum and put together a winning streak.
Houston Worthing: 830 • Wharton: 613
Wharton is coming off one of the wilder wins you’ll see in high school. Houston Washington took an 8-6 lead with less than one minute in the game last week, only for the Tigers to cap off an improbable comeback seconds later. The Tiger’s backup quarterback junior Jacorric Allen used his legs to power Wharton to a win.
Allen dropped back looking for a player to throw the ball to downfield, but no one was open, so with 60 yards to go, he took off running. Allen headed towards the sidelines but got a block from sophomore Ja’Marion Benoit and cut back towards the middle of the field and outran the rest of the defense for the touchdown.
“We got the ball back with enough time to run one play. By the time (Allen) had crossed the 50-yard line, there was no more time left on the clock. The stands and the crowd went crazy,” Wharton head football coach Alvin Dotson II said.
The Tigers lost sophomore Ja’keon Jackson to an injury on the first series of the game. However, he is expected back this week.
Houston Worthing’s offense put up a lot of yards on the ground against Royal last week. In Worthing’s loss, they managed close to 300 yards rushing and 9.9 yards a carry. Colts senior running back Devin Simpson had 174 yards and two touchdowns on eight rushing attempts in week one.
However, the Colts could not get much going through the air with fewer than 40 passing yards and two interceptions.
Wharton’s defense played solid against their first-week opponent, Houston Washington, and held them to eight points after averaging 50.7 points per game last season. Wharton held them to negative four yards rushing.
“The defensive line dominated,” Dotson said. “They all played lights out and I think we finished the night with six-seven stats.
The defensive line consists of juniors Jamie Ramos, Jakaden Dickerson, Eric Samuels and Jeremiah Williams.
The Tiger’s offense will look for more consistency in week two, after managing fewer than 150 yards in combined rushing and passing against Houston Washington.
Coming into the season, the Tigers only had one scrimmage.
