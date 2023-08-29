Big Hitter

Wharton junior Jaime Ramos lays a hard hit in the backfield against Stafford during their only scrimmage. Wharton’s defense line held Washington -4 yards rushing.

 L-N Photo by Joshua Reese

The last time the Wharton Tigers opened the season with a win, none of the roster was in high school, let alone middle school. The Tiger’s win over Houston Washington last week was the first time they’ve started the year with a win since 2015.

In week two, against the Houston Worthing Colts on the road, the Tigers will look to continue that momentum and put together a winning streak.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.