The Wharton golf season comes to a close at the district tournament Monday at the Pecan Lakes Golf Club in Navasota.
Three Wharton golfers, two Lady Tigers and one Tiger, took part in the two-day tournament split one week apart.
Tiger senior Samuel Maffett had a two-day score of 231 strokes. Maffett on Monday dropped five strokes from his score last week.
Lady Tiger senior Madeline Wind had a two-day score of 235. In the finale, she took nine strokes off score from the open last Monday. Wind had the third biggest drop in strokes of all the girls’ golfers. Lady Tiger senior Margarita Rodriguez also competed and had a two-day score of 267.
