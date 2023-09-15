The afternoon storms had already moved through the area, but Stephen Norman and Oliver Miles were two forces of nature of their own on the ground Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium as El Campo rolled to a 48-18 win over archrival Wharton in the 113th River Battle between the Tigers and Ricebirds.
The pair combined for four rushing touchdowns and another through the air for El Campo, which won its fifth-straight in the series.
“I thought we started fast both halves,” El Campo coach Travis Reeve said. “It starts with the offensive line and they dominated the line of scrimmage the last two weeks and we were able to establish the run game. I thought we had better balance on offense and we were able to do things in the passing game as well. We’re going to continue to get better with that.”
The loss was the third in a row for the Tigers, while El Campo has won its last two contests.
The Ricebirds kicked off the scoring from near midfield when Norman took a hand-off and bounced it 48 yards off right tackle to put El Campo up 7-0 with 10:22 left in the frame.
After El Campo got a stop on the Tigers’ first drive of the game, Ricebirds’ quarterback and Texas Tech-commit Miles found Dean Poenitzsch wide open for an 18-yard touchdown that put the visitors up 14-0 with just under five minutes left in the first quarter. The score was Miles’ first passing touchdown of the season.
Wharton found a quick answer after the touchdown, however, as return man Jacorious Wiley found a seam on the ensuing kickoff and went 70 yards to find paydirt and pull the Tigers within 14-6 with 4:47 remaining in the opening stanza.
The score marked the second game in a row Wiley has recorded a return touchdown for Wharton, and special teams was one aspect Wharton coach Alvin Dotson pointed to after the game.
“Special teams is one bright spot,” Dotson said. “McCoy Cash punted the ball really well. I’m very proud of him, he’s come a long way and made some tackles. His behavior has been also and I highlighted him in the locker room.”
Wharton had another opportunity to close the gap after forcing an El Campo punt, but Tiger quarterback Ja’korian Baldridge’s pass under pressure was picked off in the shadow of the home goalpost, setting up a Ja’Kwaun Hudlin one-yard score one play later that put the Ricebirds up 21-7.
Miles flashed some more of his NCAA Division I pedigree on the Ricebirds’ next drive, spinning through contact for a 70-yard score on a QB keeper that stretched the advantage to 28-6 with 8:55 left before halftime.
Wharton got a long play of its own on its first play of the ensuing drive when Baldridge found a wide open Layden Wynn for a 74-yard catch-and-run score that pulled the Tigers within 28-12.
On the next El Campo drive, Miles threw a ball across the middle of the field that was tipped and intercepted by Jacorric Allen, giving the Tigers the ball back down two scores with 6:50 remaining in the half.
The Tigers were able to get into the red zone, but a false start and a delay-of-game penalty stalled the drive before a Leopoldo Camacho field-goal try from 33 yards was blocked by the Ricebirds to keep the advantage at 16 going into the break.
Norman opened the second half with his second score of the game to put the Ricebirds up 34-12 with 8:35 left in the third.
Wharton responded with a touchdown drive of its own, running nine plays in goal-to-go situations culminating in a 1-yard run through the pile from Wynn that cut the El Campo lead to 34-18 with 3:33 remaining in the frame.
The freshman has left an impression on his coach.
“He has some growing to do but he’s a good athlete and he really helped us tonight,” Dotson said. “He’s a freshman and he played a lot of snaps for us.”
Norman added his third score of the game less than two minutes later to stretch the lead to 41-18 before Camdyn Phillips ran through the Wharton defense for 51 yards and his first-ever varsity touchdown with 6:18 left in the game to wrap up the scoring.
El Campo now leads the all-time series 74-24-15 against the Tigers.
Wharton (1-3, 0-1) travels to face Sweeny Friday, while El Campo (2-2, 1-0) hosts Navasota.
