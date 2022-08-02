Fishing report for August

Shayne Wollam

Our redfish bite has been off the charts the last month. 

We have been catching good numbers of reds in the rivers and marshes and following the schools of shad to find them. We have been using several methods to catch these fish. We have been using live shrimp under popping corks, deep driving crawfish-colored crank baits, and spinnerbaits with pearl/chartreuse trailers working along the drop-offs.

