Beating the East Bernard Brahmarettes twice in a three-game series is a tall task. The Kountze Lionettes tried to catch the Brahmarettes off-guard in a one-game series but still fell 7-2 at C.E. King High School.
Kountze grabbed the lead early, but East Bernard didn’t panic and eventually broke through in the middle innings to pull out the comfortable win.
“We started off a little rough in the first inning, but once our bats came around we started waking up and we ran up the score,” East Bernard’s Bailey Leopold said.
Leopold had some big defensive plays during the game, recording four outs, including one, throwing out a fast Lionette from her knees while she was falling toward the second base bag. She also scored and drove in a run against Kountze.
“Bailey has been incredible for us all season. She’s one of those defensive players you can count on and you can count on her offense too,” Brahmarette coach Christine Sheets said. “She’s playing like a senior and we rely heavily on her and she’s doing great.”
Trailing 2-0, the Brahmarettes tied and took the lead in the top of the fourth inning.
East Bernard had a tough time getting any offense against the Lionettes’ sophomore pitcher. Brahmarette junior Sommer Tijerina got everything started with a leadoff walk. Sheets opted to bring in junior Myla Mahalitc to lay down a bunt. Mahalitc laid down a perfect bunt in front of the plate, between the pitcher, catcher and first baseman. The catcher picked on the ball and threw toward first base, but the ball sailed over her and into the outfield rolling to the wall. Both runners flew around the bases, scoring to tie the game.
To keep the inning going junior Kendylle Ermis and sophomore Abigail Garcia reached base with a single and walk respectively, they each moved up 60 feet on a wild pitch. With the inning looking like it was about to get away from Kountze, they grabbed a strikeout for the first out. Leopold followed with a short pop. East Bernard was aggressive and sent Ermis running. The throw was high, putting the Brahmarettes ahead 3-2. Senior Lexie Warncke gave East Bernard an extra insurance run, scoring a fourth Brahmarette off a hard hit to third base, ruled an error.
East Bernard added three more insurance runs in the following inning putting them ahead by five.
With the lead, Warncke challenged the Kountze hitters, striking out nine batters in the final four innings, including striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh. In the game, the flame-throwing righty, allowed two hits, two runs (both unearned) and 12 strikeouts. She allowed one hit and one walk after the first inning.
“Our defense is great, they definitely had my back. Us coming up from (a hole) I think it just tells people it’s going to be tough to take us down and we just proved ourselves,” Warncke said.
In the regional quarterfinal, the Brahmarettes will play the winner of Shepherd and Diboll. The two teams played last night and will finish their series today with Sheets on hand scouting the teams in person.
