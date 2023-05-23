Pioneer Stars

Wharton County Junior College athletes were recognized for their outstanding efforts during a recent ceremony held on the Wharton campus. From left are volleyball player Freedom Stephenson of Santa Fe, baseball player Brayden Evans of Pearland, volleyball player Kiah Barron of Corpus Christi, and rodeo team member Rylee Reina of Wharton.

 Contributed Photo Wharton County Junior College

Athletes from Wharton County Junior College’s three sports teams were recognized during the Spring 2023 semester for outstanding efforts both on and off the playing field this past season.

During the WCJC Athletic Awards Luncheon, held earlier this spring, presentations were made to top players who distinguished themselves on the field of competition as well as in the classroom.

