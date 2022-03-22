In softball, it’s not often someone who pitches a 14-strikeout shutout is outdone, but it was this week.
East Bernard junior Lexie Warncke earned Pitcher of the Week with a five-inning perfect game. Warncke dominated Hempstead bats allowing zero hits, zero walks and 10 strikeouts.
Other top performances
Boling: Kamryn Mears (freshman) tossed seven shutout innings allowing four hits while striking out 14 batters.
Wharton: Sienna Owens (junior) threw 14 innings last week, the most in the county, with a 3.86 ERA.
El Campo: Bridget Dortik (junior) went seven innings allowing one hit and one earned run, struck out 10 batters.
Hitter
The easiest choice this week was the Wharton County softball Hitter of the Week.
El Campo senior Jaleena Macias tore the cover of the softball this past week. Macias hit .625, helping lead the Ladybirds to two wins. She had five hits, only one hit wasn’t for extra bases, with three doubles and a triple. She also scored four runs and drove in three Ladybirds.
Other top performances
East Bernard: Megan Gasch (sophomore) in one game went 3-4, scoring three runs and four RBIs.
Wharton: Diamond Sedillo (junior) had three hits and scored two runs.
El Campo: Morgan Russell (junior) against Bellville was 4-4 and scored two runs.
Baseball
Four different bats in Wharton County had fairly similar outings last week making it tough to find the Hitter of the Week.
Boling senior Brayden Bialas might not have had the most hits in the county last week but he was the most productive, earning the Hitter of the Week.
Bialas in two games, had two hits in five at-bats, but he drew three walks for a .625 on-base percentage. The Boling senior also scored four runs and drove in two Bulldogs.
Other top performances
Wharton: Jaden Compian (junior) led Wharton County with five hits and scored two runs.
El Campo: Dean Poenitzsch (sophomore) went 3-7 at the plate and drove in three Ricebirds.
East Bernard: Weston Swoboda (junior) in one game, went 2-2 and scored three runs.
Pitcher
There were some good pitching performances this past week again making it tough to find the best pitcher.
Wharton junior Ryan Mendiola went seven strong innings against La Grange earning the win. Mendiola spread out five hits through his seven innings, allowing one earned run, seven strikeouts and one walk.
Other top performances
El Campo: Dean Poenitzsch (sophomore) pitched six innings allowing two hits and two unearned runs (none earned).
East Bernard: Dallas Novicke (senior) allowed one hit and no runs in four innings, struck out nine batters.
