After a week of rest and rehab, the Boling Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) will take on their new rivals, the Van Vleck Leopards (4-2, 2-0), at home Friday night.
Back on the field, following the bye week, Boling will get a chance to test themselves against the district champs from last season. Prepare for many touchdowns, with Boling and Van Vleck averaging 76 points a game between them.
Boling’s offense has mauled opponents on the backs of an offensive line that is getting a lot of push up front and a number of running backs picking up yards in chunks. When Boling throws, it is because they want to, not out of need.
“Linemen are what is making this team go,” Boling head football coach Kevin Urbanek said. “It’s a good group of linemen. It’s fun to watch them practice and play.”
The offensive line is made up of several seniors with split tackle Seth Bear, split guard Jesse Arrington, center Franklin Gavranovic, tight guard Tracy Taylor and tight tackle Raybert Williamson. The Bulldogs also rotate three tight ends in juniors Derrick Hippler and Kyler Sweat and sophomore Sebastian Tovar.
“(They’re) just manhandling people,” Boling junior running back Ryan O’Neal said. “(They’re) creating holes. I see it and I just run through it.”
O’Neal up until this past week when Boling went on their bye not only lead his district in rushing yards, but also Wharton County. O’Neal is averaging a first down every carry, with 807 yards and 10 touchdowns through the first five games of the season.
“I feel like I’m doing really good. I could do better, but I’ve only been able to play halves except one game. But I got to thank God and everyone else for helping me out,” O’Neal said.
Urbanek has been happy with what he’s seen from O’Neal.
“He’s got some very good vision. He’s football fast, within two steps he’s full speed,” Urbanek said. “He can plant (on a dime) and in two more steps he’s (back to) full speed. He makes people miss. He can make some people look bad who’s trying to tackle him.”
Like many kids in Boling, O’Neal is also a powerlifter. The junior running back can squat 500-pounds, according to Urbanek.
The offensive line as a group has allowed running backs to pick up 351 yards a game, the highest total in district.
Van Vleck’s offense has taken a step forward during their three-game win-streak scoring 49, 50 and 52 in the wins.
Boling’s defense has been fairly stingy allowing a little more than one touchdown per game and just two touchdowns in their last two wins.
The Bulldogs in their second district game will see a run-game that has been nearly as good as their own offensives. Van Vleck has pounded the ball for 290 yards a game, but they’re also airing it out with nearly 800 yards passing.
Van Vleck’s main offensive weapon is senior Cam Austin, who is leading the district with 891 yards to go with 14 touchdowns. Fellow senior, Sam Brooks is Van Vleck’s quarterback and he’s completed 56 percent of his throws. The Leopards have three different receivers with at least five catches, gaining more than 18-yards a catch.
“We’re going to have to play assignment football, 99 percent of the defense’s goal is line up right and play hard and that gives you a chance,” Urbanek said. “We’re going to make sure our kids line up right and play hard (Friday night).”
