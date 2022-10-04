After a week of rest and rehab, the Boling Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) will take on their new rivals, the Van Vleck Leopards (4-2, 2-0), at home Friday night.

Back on the field, following the bye week, Boling will get a chance to test themselves against the district champs from last season. Prepare for many touchdowns, with Boling and Van Vleck averaging 76 points a game between them.

