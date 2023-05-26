Two Lady Tigers earn soccer honors

Ankle Breaker

Wharton senior Madison Hernandez puts a move on a defender, as she tries to get into the open field on the road this past season. Hernandez led the Lady Tigers in scoring.

 J-S File Photo

The Wharton Lady Tigers missed out on the playoffs, but they played well enough to earn two district end-of-the-year honors.

The District 22 coaches awarded the Lady Tigers with a first-team and second-team honor.

