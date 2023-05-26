Two Lady Tigers earn soccer honors

The Wharton Lady Tigers missed out on the playoffs, but they played well enough to earn two district end-of-the-year honors.
The District 22 coaches awarded the Lady Tigers with a first-team and second-team honor.
For the third season in a row, Lady Tiger striker Madison Hernandez was one of the best players in the district, earning Wharton’s lone first-team honor. Hernandez led the team with seven goals. The striker also had three assists, tying her for the most on the team.
“Madison definitely brought the energy for the team and set the tone,” Lady Tigers coach Christopher Martin. “She was a huge spark for the team especially at the midfield. She and Barbara Plaza looked really good putting the ball in the net.”
With the senior leader on offense earning an all-district, so did the leader on defense with senior Catherine Gomez picking up second-team recognition. Martin felt like having Gomez was like having another coach on the field.
“Catherine was a leader on the defense and did a great job coaching up the more inexperienced players around her. She was a definite difference maker on making other teams’ offenses work around her,” Martin said.
Rounding out the Lady Tigers’ honors were seven players picking up honorable mentions. Of the seven, six will return in sophomores Barbara Plaza, Harley Schwenke and Marlene Amaro and juniors Abigail Servin, Aaliyah Garcia and Nathalia Mata. Senior Karyme Garza received the final honorable mention.
Plaza and Garcia combined to score seven goals.
The Lady Tigers went 5-8 and they had one loss from penalty kicks this past season. Wharton was two wins shy of making the playoffs. The Wharton defense had one shutout this past season and they went 1-2 in games decided by one goal.
DISTRICT 22 TOP HONORS
District MVP - Rubi Ortiz (Bay City)
Offensive MVP - Judah Breazeale (Bay City)
Co-Defensive MVP - Ella Mata-Perez (Bay City) and Riley Turner (Columbus)
Co-Newcomer of the Year - Claire Flores (Calhoun) and Alexia Pena (El Campo)
Utility Player of the Year - Emily Chapman (Palacios)
Goalie of the Year - Iris DeWitt (Bay City)
Coach of the Year - Darin Dabelgott (Bay City)
