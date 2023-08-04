If you were in a coma for six months, when you awakened Tuesday night and looked at the Houston Astros pitching staff, it would have looked like nothing had skipped a beat.

However, that’s not the case. Following the World Series, the Astros let Justin Verlander go to the New York Mets because they didn’t want to pay him what he was looking for. Now, months later, the Astros have brought him back to town, only this time it cost them two of their top prospects. The Mets signed Verlander for a two-year deal worth $90 million but, according to reports, in return for the two prospects, the Astros are getting $38 million to help pay the contract.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.