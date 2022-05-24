The senior-heavy (10 seniors) Bellville Brahmas came back to defeat the El Campo Ricebirds, winning the finale 5-1 at Cy Woods High School Saturday afternoon.
After El Campo took the first game of the series Thursday night, Bellville won game two in extra innings, setting up the deciding finale.
Two innings kept El Campo from potentially overtaking Bellville, a four-run ninth Friday and a four-run fourth on Saturday.
“We felt like we should have won (game two), but they responded. Heck it was a 1-1 ball game going into the fourth,” El Campo coach Jacob Clay said. “The wheels just fell off there in the fourth and we couldn’t get anything going (on offense).”
El Campo made Bellville’s right-hander work, throwing 110 pitches threw six innings, but only managed three hits and two walks. El Campo made a lot of contact, but Bellville’s defense tracked down the hits. El Campo’s lone run coming on a balk.
“We kept getting full counts. We just couldn’t win those counts,” Clay said. “We hit the ball a little bit at them. The guy just battled. He never really walked us, good job by him,”
The Brahmas started off the first inning with a score putting El Campo behind early.
El Campo answered Bellville’s score in the bottom of the second inning. Ricebird senior Jack Dorotik singled to left field with two outs. Sophomore Oliver Miles followed with a single and Dorotik aggressively took third base and was safe. Miles on the throw made it to second.
Dorotik on third took distracting leads off the base and on a 1-2 count the Bellville pitch balked, sending the senior home and tying the game. Miles was left stranded at third.
Bellville in the top of the fourth inning tagged El Campo for four runs, all coming with two outs. El Campo used three different pitchers in the inning. El Campo junior Bryce Rasmussen came in on the 10th Bellville batter in the inning, getting a weak grounder to end the inning. The Brahmas took advantage of five walks and three singles during the fourth.
El Campo sophomore Cole Dewey was hit by a pitch and Rasmussen singled, they were the only two baserunners for the Ricebirds in the final four innings.
The Ricebirds in the seventh inning, made it to a second Bellville pitcher after the starter reached his pitch limit. However, the Ricebirds went down in order, ending the season.
Bellville in the regional semi final will play Carthage.
After the game, El Campo seniors Dorotik, Evan Estrada and Caiden Schulz, were thanked one by one by the coaching staff and each member of the team.
“We’re going to miss them. I told the three, they had to do the most adapting, the other boys I’ll get them for more years but for them, it’s a quick turnaround,” Clay said. “Jack (Dorotik) had a huge year. Evan came up big. Caiden was great behind the plate for us all year.”
