Local powerlifters heading to regional meets

Two dozen boys powerlifters will represent Wharton, East Bernard, and Boling in their respective regional meets next week.
The Boling Bulldogs lead the area qualifying 12 athletes for the regional meet. Boling and East Bernard will compete at West Hardin High School on Friday. Wharton will lift on Thursday. The top three in each weight class will move on to the state meet later this month.
The Wharton Tigers qualified four athletes for the regional meet.
Joseph Garza, Zedrick Hargrove, Dominick Williams, and Giovanni Martin earned their spot by ranking in the top-12 in Region IV, Division II.
Garza is ranked fifth in the region in the 114-pound weight class. Graza has a combined lift of squat, bench press, and deadlift of 690 pounds.
Eight East Bernard Brahmas were ranked in the top-12 in Region IV, Division III.
Justin Kurtz, Devin Garza, Craig Lanier, Ty Warncke, Kaleb Rivera, Jackson Morrow, DJ Losak and Lance Heimann are looking to earn a shot at state.
East Bernard has two lifters ranked second in their weight class, Rivera at 148 pounds and Heimann at 242 pounds. Rivera has a combined lift in the squat, bench press, and deadlift of 1,230 pounds. Heimann’s deadlift of 570 pounds is tied for second in the state, in his weight class.
East Bernard had three lifters at state last season, all graduated.
A dozen Boling Bulldog lifters will get a chance to make it to state.
Charles Mack, Kristopher Manning, Emanuel Covarrubias, Alerique Medrano, Adrian Alvarez, Antonio Cano, Jesse Arrington, Donovan Devereaux, Martin Arriaga, Donnae Devereaux, Seth Bear, and Raybert Williamson will compete at the regional meet.
Boling has five lifters ranked in the top five in their weight class, including Arrington and Williamson, who are second.
Williamson, competing in super heavyweight, has a squat of 750 pounds and is currently second best in his weight class in the entire state. The squat is tied for fifth best, regardless of division. Like Williamson, Arrington’s squat of 600 pounds is one of the tops on the state, tied for third best in Division III in the 198-pound weight class.
Arrington is the only returning Bulldog that made state last year.
