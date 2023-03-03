Local powerlifters heading to regional meets

Four Wharton Tigers will try their hand at making state at the upcoming regional powerlifting meet. Pictured from the left are Giovanni Martin, Dominick Williams, Joseph Garza, and Zadrick Hargrove. 

 Photo by Danny Gaona Jr.

Two dozen boys powerlifters will represent Wharton, East Bernard, and Boling in their respective regional meets next week.

The Boling Bulldogs lead the area qualifying 12 athletes for the regional meet. Boling and East Bernard will compete at West Hardin High School on Friday. Wharton will lift on Thursday. The top three in each weight class will move on to the state meet later this month.

