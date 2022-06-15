Robinson to be honored by city

Former Wharton standout Andera Robinson, a multi-time state championship head coach, is returning home next month and will receive a proclamation from the city council honoring her accomplishments.
The event will be held at the Simply Divine Event Center on July 2.
Robinson, a graduate and former coach in Wharton, for the past few seasons has been making herself a national name thanks to the program she has built at DeSoto High School in Dallas.
DeSoto has gone 72-4 the past two seasons, winning back-to-back state championships, both by blowouts.
In her career, she’s made it to the state championship game eight times, winning four state titles.
After winning the state championship this season, beating South Grand Prairie 40-23, Robinson was named the 2021-2022 5A/6A Girls Coach of the Year by the Texas Girls Coaching Association.
Robinson’s winning ways have helped her earn opportunities on a bigger level. She was a court coach for Team USA’s Womens Basketball U16 National Team and also a coach in the Jordan Brand Classic this past April, an all-star game for the best girls high school seniors throughout the country.
Robinson graduated from Wharton High School in 1991. In her senior season, the Lady Tigers made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Houston King High School in a tight 62-57 game.
She came back to Wharton and coached middle school basketball before getting a job at Fort Worth Dunbar High School where she won her first state title in 2005.
