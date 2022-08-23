Wharton County this season will be the home to a lot of great football action this upcoming year. With time limited, if you are the type of person who just wants to watch really good matchups, below is the best game each week.
Week One - El Campo vs Cuero (in El Campo 8/26)
The 2018 State champions are coming to El Campo in a battle of the birds. El Campo’s strong rushing attack against a mean and green defense.
Week two - El Campo vs Corpus Christi Miller (in Corpus 9/2)
If you are a fan of offense, this could be one of the games of the year, maybe across the state, combined both scored more than 90 points a game last season.
Week three - El Campo vs Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (in El Campo 9/9)
With the hopes of a long playoff run, El Campo will get tested against on of the better teams in 5A. Veterans Memorial came one win away from making the state championship game last season.
Week four - East Bernard vs Shiner (in East Bernard 9/16)
The last time these two teams played it was immovable object vs unstoppable force, with Shiner edging out East Bernard in overtime. Since that game, Shiner has won 26 straight games and two state championships.
Week five - Boling vs Danbury (in Danbury 9/23)
After moving down a classification following the last realignment, the Bulldogs get a chance to remind people they were a darn good team last time they were in a district that fit their size and that starts with Danbury.
Week six - East Bernard vs Tidehaven (in East Bernard 9/30)
Tidehaven might have one of the more electric skill players in District 14-3A and they’ll likely give the Brahmas a tough game. Despite losing to the Brahmas in district it was Tidehaven, who had the longest playoff run last season.
Week seven - El Campo vs Bay City (in El Campo 10/7)
The longest continual rivalry in the state adds another year to its total with both teams meeting for the 120th year in a row. To add intrigue, Bay City beat El Campo in a tight 7on7 battle during the offseason. El Campo has won the last three games with Bay City last win coming in 2018.
Week eight - Wharton vs Royal (in Royal 10/14)
Wharton will have had nearly a full season in their new offensive and defensive schemes. Royal’s only district wins the past two seasons have come at the Tigers’ expense. They’ll surely be looking to rectify that.
Week nine - Louise vs Yorktown (in Yorktown 10/21)
In one of the toughest district’s in the state, this game in late October could decide who’ll take home the final playoff spot in District 14-2A. Yorktown took the win by one score last season.
Week 10 - East Bernard vs Van Vleck (in East Bernard 10/28)
Revenge is the word that stands out about this game. Van Vleck kept the Brahmas from a fourth straight district championship, grabbing the win in a tight one-score game. East Bernard will get a chance to repay the favor at home this season.
Week 11 - El Campo vs Brazosport (in El Campo 11/04)
This could be for the district championship. El Campo beat Brazosport last season, but they got a taste of their offensive might, scoring nearly 50 points on the Ricebirds. El Campo’s defense will likely be tested once again in the district finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.