The Wharton Tigers (3-3, 1-1) are looking to bounce back with the West Columbia Roughnecks (2-4, 0-2) at home Friday night.
Wharton has played West Columbia several times in the past, but this will be the first in recent memory as district foes. West Columbia during the last UIL realignment dropped down from 4A DI to DII, moving them into the Tigers’ district.
While they’re a larger team, they’ve had some trouble in their first season as a DI team, with two district losses out of the gate.
Despite running the wing-t offense, the Roughnecks will throw the ball. West Columbia’s offense this season is lagging behind last year’s numbers as they’re still trying to find a replacement for Jordan Woodard, who left through graduation. Woodard accounted for more than 70 percent of the West Columbia offense last season, 60 yards short of 1,700 yards rushing and receiving. Without Woodard, West Columbia is down 16 points a game from last season.
The Roughnecks returned Tate Thrasher, a senior quarterback. Thrasher has only completed 32 percent of his passes this season, but it hasn’t stopped West Columbia from throwing the ball. The Roughneck senior is attempting 16 passes per game.
Not over-pursuing will be big against West Columbia. Biting too hard on a run play could open up holes in the passing game. Also, flowing too much to one side of the field will create cutback lanes for the Roughneck runners to take advantage of. Wharton seniors Carlos Muratalla, Terryse Harris and Rayshawn Hood all have more than 30 tackles this season.
West Columbia’s defense has only twice given up fewer than 30 points. The Tigers’ offense will look to get back on track after scoring nine points last Friday night against La Marque.
The Roughnecks are used to seeing the spread offense from Wharton. The run-first Tigers went over 1,000 yards on the ground this past week. Wharton senior running back Raymond Hudson II leads the team with more than 600 yards rushing. The Tiger backs are rushing the ball for six yards a carry as a team. Finding more ways to get senior athlete Jarad Newsome could prove key, as he is averaging 19 yards a touch this season.
