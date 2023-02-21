Bulldog senior Jaxson Urbanek came up big when Boling needed him Friday night against Brazos.

The lone Boling senior made three shots in the game, but his final two kept the Bulldogs season alive as they outlasted the Cougars 52-47 in double overtime, locking up District 24’s final playoff spot during a play-in game in East Bernard.

