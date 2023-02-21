Bulldog senior Jaxson Urbanek came up big when Boling needed him Friday night against Brazos.
The lone Boling senior made three shots in the game, but his final two kept the Bulldogs season alive as they outlasted the Cougars 52-47 in double overtime, locking up District 24’s final playoff spot during a play-in game in East Bernard.
“When we need him he’s going to make a play and that’s the best thing about him,” Bulldog coach Caleb Berry said.
Trailing three points with seconds left in the game, Urbanek nailed a deep three, his first make since the first quarter, in front of his bench. The shot sent the gym into cheers, tying the game with seven seconds left, completing a comeback of nine points midway through the fourth quarter.
In overtime, Urbanek again came up clutch with 13 seconds left trailing by two points. The senior dribbled inside the three-point line, made a spin and pulled up from 15 feet away, sinking the jumper and forcing a second overtime.
Brazos took the lead in the final overtime stealing a pass and laying the ball, pulling within 43-41. Urbanek added a point after getting fouled. Brazos added another layup to go up three points.
Boling came down the court and launched a three to tie the game but it was off-target. However, Boling freshman Isaiah Sanchez was the Bulldog on the spot. He got the rebound and put it back up and was fouled in the process. After the made free throw it was 45-45.
“We were diving on the floor, getting hustle plays (and) that brought us back and (we were) boxing out and rebounding,” Boling sophomore Kaden Lunford said.
Urbanek stole a Brazos pass and made the assist to Sanchez to take the final lead of the game. The Bulldogs again stole a Brazos pass and while they missed the layup attempt, Lunford scored on the putback to make it a four-point game with just over a minute left to play.
“It’s been 12 years since the last time Boling made the playoffs. I was in kindergarten,” Urbanek said. “Most of the other kids (on the team) were three-four years old, so it’s special and it means a lot to Boling.”
Making the playoffs completes this part of the rebuild for the Bulldogs. After a handful of wins in 2019 and 2020, the Bulldogs came close to the playoffs last season with seven district wins. The Bulldogs this season kicked in the door and ended their playoff drought.
“It was the process we’ve been through. It’s special for Jaxson because he’s been here all four years, but also the younger guys behind him are following his lead too,” Berry said. “The process got us through all the tough years and it gave us some mental toughness and you had to have some mental toughness to finish the game.”
The last time the Bulldogs made the playoffs was the 2010-2011 season. Boling finished third in district and beat Hitchcock in round one, but fell in area to Hallesttville.
Oddly enough, the Boling Bulldogs and the East Bernard Brahmas will play in Navasota like the girls’ basketball teams, meeting New Waverly and Crockett.
However, the games will be in reverse from the girls last Tuesday night. East Bernard played New Waverly and Boling took on Crockett last night. Look for an update on the Wharton County Sports Facebook Page and the upcoming edition of the paper.
