If you’re a soccer fan, the biggest event in the sport will be coming to Houston in 2026, less than 80 miles from Wharton County.
North America, back in 2018, won the bid to host the next World Cup and on Thursday, FIFA (soccers international governing body) narrowed down the list of host cities to 16 throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada, tabbing Houston’s NRG Stadium as a venue for games.
This will be only the second time in the history of the World Cup that American cities will play host to games. The last came in 1994, in which nine cities were selected, with Houston missing out and Dallas instead getting four of the games.
The World Cup is held once every four years, with games being played this year in Qatar. Team USA will play in Group B against England, Iran and Wales later in November. The top two teams will advance to the next round where it turns into a single-elimination tournament.
El Campo’s Memo Rodríguez, who plays for the Houston Dyanamo has been a call-up to the Team USA roster within the past year. However, he is not a part of the current team heading to Qatar.
Rodríguez has played in 14 games for the Dynamo this season, netting one assist six shots on target in a little more than 700 minutes of action.
The Dynamo are currently in eighth place out of 14 teams in the Western Conference in the Major League Soccer standings, with half the season still remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.