It’s roughly 302 miles from Kendleton to Arlington, Texas.
The drive would take one a little less than five hours to complete.
For a former Wharton County standout, that trip might as well be a walk down the block.
Brionne Butler, a Kendleton native and 2017 graduate of Boling High School, has spent the last few years making a living on the volleyball courts in places much farther from home than the Dallas metro.
“It’s been crazy, and thinking back, I don’t understand how I did it,” Butler said of making the transition from growing up in a small town to playing volleyball on a global stage. “I went to a normal game against a local high school team, and I got picked up by these people that had a super small club. Their kids played in East Bernard. It started with going to practice with them in their gym, and we started going to some local tournaments.”
From there her athletic career took off.
“I just kind of started building and jumping from club to club working my way up and eventually got to a club called Houston Juniors, which is my favorite club ever.”
Six years after leaving Boling, Butler and the rest of Team USA is gearing up to compete in a international competition this week.
The Middle Blocker, who played collegiately at the University of Texas, has played professionally in Indonesia and Italy and is getting ready to join a club in Brazil for the upcoming season.
That is, of course, after she and her Team USA teammates finish up business at the Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball Nations League tournament, which continues July 13 with the quarterfinal at the College Park Center on the campus of the University of Texas-Arlington.
Team USA takes on Japan after going 10-2 in pool play, beating Serbia, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, Croatia, Thailand, Brazil, Poland, Bulgaria and Germany. The team lost to China in the final match of pool play and to Japan on June 17.
For Butler, the tournament making a stop in Arlington gives her family a chance to do something it hasn’t since her time as a Longhorn - watch her play in person.
“Playing these VNL games with the national team has made me realize we are never able to play at home,” Butler said. “So it honestly means so much, especially now because at this post-college level, my family never gets to see my play. So it means so much more to know they’ll be there and be able to watch me play in person post the collegiate level. It’s going to be a little nerve-wracking, so I’m glad I’ll have my teammates there to support everything we’re doing.”
When her family got to see her play in the burnt orange, she gave them plenty to cheer for.
After redshirting her freshman season, Butler led the Horns in blocks with 130 in 2018, posting 204 kills with 53 digs and 11 aces in service. The stats earned Butler recognition as a first team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Rookie selection.
She continued putting up big numbers throughout the rest of her career, including earning first-team All-Big 12 three years in a row.
The 6’4” force at the net, was the No. 2 ranked recruit nationally coming out of Boling.
Brionne is the daughter of Brian Butler and Javonne Brooks. Brooks, a volleyball legend in her own right as the greatest player in program history at the University of New Orleans, has had an immeasurable impact on her daughter’s own volleyball career.
“It’s been amazing, just having her by my side,” Butler said. “I honestly can say that without her I would not be where I am today.”
Brooks started her pro career in Southeast Asia, playing for the club Gresik Petrokimia in Indonesia in 2021 and winning the silver medal out of the Indonesian Proliga.
“Indonesia was my very first pro team after I graduated from Texas,” Butler said. “It was a half season, so it wasn’t like a full season, it was like a little sample of the pro life.
After competing in Asia, the 24-year old joined the Italian club Chieri, located just outside the city of Turin, which hosted the 2004 Winter Olympics.
“Italy was another amazing experience,” Butler said. “I think it was really exciting for me because Italy is one of the top, if not the best, professional volleyball leagues to play in. It was definitely challenging for me, but I felt like I learned so much from my coaches and teammates.
Butler will be making another move and play for Osasco Voleibol Clube in Sao Paolo, Brazil this upcoming season, something she says she’s thrilled she gets to do.
“I’m so excited,” Butler said. “It was really awesome getting to play in Brazil earlier, because it was my first time, but from what I can tell, the fans are really crazy and are so supportive. I’ve never really seen that from a fanbase, not even in America. I’m just excited to play there. I’ve had some past teammates, like Rachel Adams, who have also played for this exact team.” Butler added.
Butler said her time at the volleyball program at UT helped get her ready for life after college, both on the court and off it.
“Knowing you’re on your own and have to advocate for yourself, I feel like they really prepared me mentally and physically for that,” Butler said. “Volleyball wise, the Big 12 and just playing at Texas prepared me, because it’s one of the top leagues and we have so many amazing players. It wasn’t quite the professional level, but playing there was the closest I was going to get to the pro level.”
The former Longhorn said she first realized she had the chance at a special career while still in high school.
“I felt like once I started getting some offers from some different schools, I was like maybe I can take this farther,” Butler said. “I think the significant moment came when I was a sophomore in high school and I decided to try out for the youth national team, which is one of the different branches of the national team. I actually made it, so I got to train with some of my now-teammates and travel to Peru, which was my first out-of-the-country experience,” Butler added. “So I think after that I was thinking I could maybe make a career out of this.”
Butler said in addition to her pro stops and her trip to Peru, volleyball has taken her to different countries such as Costa Rica, Brazil, Canada, Turkey, Germany, Bosnia and South Korea.
“I honestly never would have imagined this at all,” Butler said of the travel she’s been able to do through the sport she loves. “This has been such an amazing opportunity.”
Ultimately, Butler said her hope is to one day qualify for the US Olympic team.
“I think for every single person that comes into this program, their ultimate goal is to become an Olympian,” Butler said. “In a perfect world, it’s to be an Olympic gold medalist. To be an Olympian has been my goal since I started, it’s my passion. So that’s going to be one of my huge, if not my main goal, for when I finish my career.”
Butler said it’s going to take plenty of confidence to reach that goal. While she isn’t lacking confidence, there has been some doubt.
“This past season in Italy was pretty difficult,” Butler said. “I was kind of fighting for a spot, and much of the time I didn’t get to play, so it took me just taking a step back and revisit and meet with ourselves to see what we need to get better at. During the times she was struggling in Italy, Butler went back to roots to remember how it all began. Starting in Kendleton and looking at where I am now, who would have thought I would get to see all of these amazing places?” Butler said. “So I always think about how far I’ve come, that’s a big thing I’ve been reflecting on lately.”
When she’s done playing, Butler said she would like to return to school and finish classes to become a radiologist, something she called an “intimidating goal.”
But for now, Butler and her team are focused on getting one step closer to bringing home international gold on home soil.
302 miles might not be a long distance from Kendleton, but it’s been a long journey for this former Longhorn.
