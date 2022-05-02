Former Tiger signs with Packers

Former Wharton Tiger B.J. Baylor went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft but was immediately signed as a free agent by the Green Bay Packers.
Baylor was a running back for the Oregon State Beavers and last year provided the bulk of Oregon State’s offense totaling 1,337 rushing yards.
