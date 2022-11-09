Astros mounting a dynasty with World Series wins

For the second time in five years, the Houston Astros are standing at the top of the baseball mountain as World Series Champions.
The first in 2017, against the Dodgers, was sweet as the first in my lifetime. I can still recall watching the final game while Facetiming my dad from a now-defunct El Campo sports bar. The win over the Phillies on Saturday was equally as sweet while watching at my mom’s house while comfy and cozy on the couch, screaming at the top of our lungs as Kyle Tucker raced over in foul territory to record the historic final out.
As someone who watches a lot of TV, you could not have watched a better or more compelling drama than game six of the World Series.
The final win had everything you could have wanted. There was an intense pitching duel between two of the best pitchers in baseball. The Phillies broke through and took the lead midway through the game, only for the Astros to come from behind to pick up the win with one of the farthest home runs you’ll ever see, a 450 bomb to dead center field. The monster blast from Yordan Alvarez was so far it would have even been out during the Tal’s Hill era of the ballpark.
The Astros have been to the World Series four times in the past five years and it’s hard not to think they’ll be back again next year. Since watching baseball as a child, only the Giants in the early 2000s and the Yankees of the 1990s have had a run similar to the Astros.
You are living in a rare time, if the Astros are not yet a dynasty, they’re sure close to being one. Baseball might be over for this season, but I’m counting the days until the Astros head out for Spring Training four short months away.
If you are enjoying some Astros talk on the sports page, let me know. I serve at the pleasure of the readers and if y’all want more Astros, I’ll give it to ya!
