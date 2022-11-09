Astros mounting a dynasty with World Series wins

Joshua Reese

For the second time in five years, the Houston Astros are standing at the top of the baseball mountain as World Series Champions.

The first in 2017, against the Dodgers, was sweet as the first in my lifetime. I can still recall watching the final game while Facetiming my dad from a now-defunct El Campo sports bar. The win over the Phillies on Saturday was equally as sweet while watching at my mom’s house while comfy and cozy on the couch, screaming at the top of our lungs as Kyle Tucker raced over in foul territory to record the historic final out.

