Space Cowboys struggle at the start

After losing the season opening game in El Paso and the home opener against Round Rock, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys find themselves in a hole after playing their first two series of the season.
The space Cowboys began the season on the road where they took two of three games from the El Paso Chihuahuas. They made their season debut at home with a six-game series against the Round Rock Express where they battled the rain as much as the opponent. The Express took four of five games with the sixth postponed to a future date due to rain.
A day game on Wednesday was delayed and finished as part of a double header on Thursday. The action began Tuesday, April 4, with The Express spoiling the home opener 6-3. Sugar Land took the delayed Wednesday/Thursday game 5-2, fueled by a J.J. Matijevic home run. The regularly scheduled game for Thursday had to be postponed to Saturday night due to rain. Rain forced the postponement of Friday game to an undetermined date. Saturday’s seven-inning double-headers went to Round Rock 4-0 and 3-2.
On Sunday, the Space Cowboys took a no-no into the eighth inning before the Express bats came alive and pounded out a 6-0 victory.
After taking Monday off, the Space Cowboys (3-5) traveled to Oklahoma City to take on the Pacific Coast League-leading Dodgers (7-2) for six games beginning Tuesday. The Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field April 18 to take on Las Vegas.
