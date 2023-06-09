The goal for Boling during their seven-on-seven summer league is to work on defense. That was even more key this season with Boling’s new defensive coordinator Matthew Miracle overseeing the play Tuesday night at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs in the league have been able to work on their new defensive principles and Tuesday night it was the last time they’ll see another team until scrimmages in August. In the league finale, Boling got tough competition, playing against Sweeny, a 4A school and East Bernard, who is 7-0 in state qualifying tournaments this season.

