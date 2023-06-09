The goal for Boling during their seven-on-seven summer league is to work on defense. That was even more key this season with Boling’s new defensive coordinator Matthew Miracle overseeing the play Tuesday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs in the league have been able to work on their new defensive principles and Tuesday night it was the last time they’ll see another team until scrimmages in August. In the league finale, Boling got tough competition, playing against Sweeny, a 4A school and East Bernard, who is 7-0 in state qualifying tournaments this season.
Against East Bernard, Boling hung around early but ended up falling. East Bernard jumped on the scoreboard early with a short touchdown throw, but they weren’t able to convert the extra point. Trailing 6-0, incoming junior Kaden Lunford connected with fellow incoming junior Jerrick Garica on a homerun pass over the top of the defense. Lunford fit the pass in between two Brahma defenders and Garica was able to snag the pass and walk into the endzone.
The lead was short-lived as the Brahmas two plays later got back on the scoreboard and after a completed extra point, they pulled ahead 13-7.
Boling’s best defensive stand came out of the halftime break. East Bernard worked their way into the red zone, but Boling was able to keep them from getting a score, stopping them on four straight plays and getting a turnover.
Late in the game, trailing 28-7, the Bulldog’s offense started to find some plays that worked against East Bernard. Lunford completed short passes, dinking and dunking his way down the field. Lunford connected with incoming sophomore Levi West for the Bulldogs’ final score.
“It’s what I see every year, we get better. I knew the first games weren’t going to look as good and we just got better and better,” Boling head football coach Kevin Urbanek said.
The league was a little shorter this season, with the Bulldogs only getting in four games, due to a potentially longer baseball season.
“Over the last four games I thought we improved a lot and looked a lot better, but we’ve got a lot to work on,” Urbanek said. “We’ve been trying to put in coach Miracle’s scheme and it’s a work in progress. We’re going to work it throughout the summer and be ready to go. We’ll work it every Wednesday when we do our football skill work and by July 31st they should have it under control and know what we’re trying to do.”
Urbanek has been happy with the numbers and the turnout he’s seen so far this year for summer workouts. The Bulldogs’ offseason program will go three more weeks before taking a break the week of July 4th. They’ll return to the field the following week and go until two-a-days at the end of the month.
