The Texans played probably their best game of the season Sunday, but it was against the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the best teams in the NFL, and they lost in overtime 30-24.
Despite the Texans generating only 219 yards of total offense, and their defense giving up 502 yards to the Chiefs, the Texans were in a position to win the game in overtime.
“That team out there today has won one game, but they’re not playing like that. They’re showing up every day, taking coaching, trying to get better. They’re coming to the games and giving ourselves a chance to win it at the end,” Houston head coach Lovie Smith said. “We still haven’t finished a game the way we need to get a win, but we’re building. Offensively, when it comes down right up until the end, and you have over 20 points on the board, there are some things that we’ve done well. We’re looking for some positives. We’re not going to the playoffs. We realize that. The last couple of weeks, the two teams we played, I think both of them have a chance to win it all. So, for us to see this year where we are, but to see what we can be.”
Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid was impressed with the Texans effort. “My hat goes off to Lovie (Smith) for the great job he’s done here. I mean, you’ve seen it the last two weeks. It’s a hard job, and it takes time as a head coach. Lovie, my word of advice is just give him time. He’s a tremendous football coach. I’ve had a chance to compete against him for a number of years and just rock-solid football teams,” Reid said.
The Texans were ahead 21-16 until 11:57 to go in the game when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored on a 5-yard run, and the Chiefs were successful on a two-point conversion to take the lead 24-21.
The Texans were able to tie the game at 24 on a Ka’imi Fairbairn 29-yard field goal with 5:11 to go in the game. The game went into overtime when the Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker missed a potential game winning 51-yard field goal with 12 seconds to go.
The Chiefs won the overtime coin toss, and took the first possession, but their drive stalled, and they punted to the Texans on the Houston 13 yard line. On their first play Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled the ball and the Chiefs recovered on the 26 yard line. On their first play Jerick McKinnon ran the 26 yards for a touchdown and the game was over.
“I figured I could pick up a couple of yards with my legs. Defender made a really good play, punched it out and it was a fumble. Obviously got to protect the football there,” Mills said. “Very critical situation in the game when all you need is a field goal down in overtime and after the defense made a big-time stop to get them off the field and get us the ball back. So disappointed, but I thought our guys fought hard and put us in the situation to win the game, offense, defense, and special teams. We just have to find a way to finish it.”
Jeff Driskel started as quarterback for the Texans but after an 11-yard pass completion on the first play of the game, the Texans then reverted to form and went three and out.
The Texans did get on the scoreboard first as they drove 80 yards in 11 plays finishing with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Mills to Teagan Quitorriano. The lead didn’t last long as the Chiefs responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to McKinnon to make the score 7-7.
After Texans defensive back Desmond King II recovered an Isiah Pacheco fumble on the Chief’s 17 yard line, Mills scored on a 17 yard bootleg to give the Texans a 14-7 lead. But Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 97-yard drive, finishing with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdez-Scantling. Harrison Butker missed the extra point kick allowing the Texans to take a 14-13 halftime lead.
After a Butker 27-yard field goal, Texans’ tight end Jordan Akins caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Mills to give the Texans their last lead at 21-16.
For the game, Mills completed 12 of 24 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Royce Freeman rushed 11 times for 51 yards. The Texans generated 219 yards of total offense.
The Chiefs have now won the AFC West Division seven years in a row.
“First of all, I want to congratulate Coach (Andy) Reid, his staff, and all the players on a hard-fought victory today,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said. “We ended up clinching the division for the seventh year in a row. That’s really quite an accomplishment, very hard to do in the National Football League. I’s a testament to the hard work of Andy (Reid), (general manager) Brett (Veach), and their staff for putting together a team that has a lot of players who were able to come out and get that done today. However, the team recognizes that we’ve just given ourselves an opportunity. The most important football is in front of us. We’ve got some important regular season games over the next three weeks, and then the opportunity in the playoffs to hopefully get back to the Super Bowl.”
For the Chiefs, Mahomes complete 36 of 41 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. Isiah Pacheco rushed 15 times for 86 yards, and Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 105 yards. The Chiefs had 502 yards of total offense but committed 10 penalties for 102 yards and lost two fumbles.
Today I just tried to take the passes that were there, keep third downs manageable, take those easy completions. When the shots present themselves, try to take the shots. There wasn’t a lot of opportunities with the coverages they were playing, so we did a good job of just kind of moving it down the field little by little until we could get in the end zone,” Mahomes said.
Next week, the Texans play the Titans at Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 1:01 HOU Teagan Quitorrano 8-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills. Ka’imi Fairbairn extra point kick.
HOU 7, KC 0
Q2: 12:27 KC Jerick McKinnon 20-yard touchdown pass from Pat Mahomes. Harrison Butker extra point kick.
HOU 7, KC 7
9:19 HOU Mills 17-yard touchdown run. Fairbairn extra point kick.
HOU 14, KC 7
0:14 KC Marquez Valdez-Scantling 4-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes. Butker extra point kick no good.
HOU 14, KC 13
Q3: 9:05 KC Butker 27-yard field goal.
KC 16, HOU 14
1:25 HOU Jordan Akins 12-yard touchdown pass from Mills. Fairbairn extra point kick.
HOU 21, KC 16
Q4: 11:57 KC Mahomes 5-yard touchdown run. Two-point conversion McKinnon pass from Mahomes.
KC 24, HOU 21
5:11 HOU Fairbairn 29-yard field goal.
HOU 24, KC 24
OT: 5:13 KC McKinnon 26-yard touchdown run.
KC 30, HOU 24
