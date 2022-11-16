Boling runner competes at state all four years

Boling Bulldog senior Ross Hough indicates the number of times he has competed in the state cross country meet.

 Submitted photo

After crossing the finish line at the state cross country meet last Friday, Boling Bulldog senior Ross Hough became the first Bulldog in the history of the school to compete at the state in all four years of his high school career, according to administrators.

“I’m extremely proud of Ross,” Bulldog coach Jonathan Gibson said. “Sometimes as a coach, you set a goal for kids in hopes that they work for them. In Ross’s case, this was his own personal goal that he set two years ago and he worked his but off for it.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.