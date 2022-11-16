Boling runner competes at state all four years

After crossing the finish line at the state cross country meet last Friday, Boling Bulldog senior Ross Hough became the first Bulldog in the history of the school to compete at the state in all four years of his high school career, according to administrators.
“I’m extremely proud of Ross,” Bulldog coach Jonathan Gibson said. “Sometimes as a coach, you set a goal for kids in hopes that they work for them. In Ross’s case, this was his own personal goal that he set two years ago and he worked his but off for it.”
The Bulldog senior came in 51st place out of 149 3A runners and he had a time of 17:36.90.
In the prior three years, Hough had other Bulldogs running with him and ran as part of the team, but this year he was alone. Hough put in a lot of work to stay in shape to make sure he could continue to make return trips to state.
“He put a lot of mileage on the backroads around his house outside of Boling and throughout the metroplex of Newgulf, as well as many dirt paths in the pasture,” Gibson said. “I am happy for him that he was able to reach his goal, and couldn’t be more proud of him.”
As a freshman, Hough came in 119th in the state with a time of 18:02.40. The following year, he shaved more than a full minute off his time and came in 50th and Hough has maintained the same pace the past two seasons.
After high school, Hough plans to join the Marines.
