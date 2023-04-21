The Wharton Lady Tigers played the El Campo Ladybirds tough, but lost 9-4 in El Campo Tuesday night, the regular season finale.
Despite a loss, the Lady Tigers finished tied with Sealy and will have a one-game playoff to decide the district’s final postseason representative. The winner of the game will meet Sweeny in the first round of the playoffs next week.
“We definitely finished district stronger than we started it,” Lady Tiger coach Kelli Treybig said. “We put it all together at the end. I even feel like we played El Campo better. We had very few mistakes (against El Campo Tuesday night).”
Wharton had the lead first and added to it in the top of the third inning.
With the Lady Tigers ahead 1-0, Wharton junior Zoey Johnson singled to put a runner on base with one out in the inning. Macayla Jackson followed and looked at the first three pitches, the fourth, she put a massive swing on, quickly sending it over the center field wall to score her and Johnson.
Needing a win to earn the final playoff spot in District 25, it looked like it just might be the Lady Tigers’ night.
Trailing 3-0, the Ladybirds’ bats came alive scoring five runs between the third and fourth innings to pull in front of the Lady Tigers.
El Campo started the bottom of the third loading the bases with no outs. Ladybird senior Kate Bubela came through with a hard groundout, but deep enough to bring across the first score for El Campo. Fellow senior Ashley Fisher found a hole in the outfield, dumping the ball between right and centerfield, scoring two more Ladybirds to tie the game.
In the following inning, Ladybird senior Faith Thigpen led off with a hit and moved to third after a passed ball and a ground out. El Campo sophomore Carlee Bubela laid down a bunt, and she was quick enough to be safe at first and the ball was good enough to score Thigpen to take the lead. The Ladybirds tacked on three more runs to pull in front 7-4.
Wharton’s offense fought back in the top of the fifth. Lady Tiger senior Madison Hernandez struck out to lead off the inning, but the Ladybird catcher dropped the ball. Hernandez raced down the first base line to take the free base. After a strikeout, Jackson doubled, to put runners on second and third with one out. El Campo induced a short pop-up, but a wild pitch brought home Wharton’s fourth score.
El Campo got the run back in the bottom of the fifth. Ladybird junior Keona Wells scored the final run of the game. Wells hit a line drive down the third base line and the El Campo speedster raced around the bases, scoring an inside-the-park home run.
The Wharton Tigers fell to the El Campo Ricebirds 10-2 on the road Tuesday night.
The Tigers took the lead early, but couldn’t hold on as the Ricebirds came back to win their fifth game in a row.
El Campo started the night a little shaky, with an error and three straight singles by Wharton resulted in a 2-0 lead for the Tigers.
Trailing by two, El Campo got back-to-back walks, in the bottom of the first. After a groundout moved the runners up 90 feet, Ricebird senior Kyle Barosh, who started the game on the mound, helped himself out with a single to left, scoring both runs. Ricebird senior Bryce Rasmussen doubled to left, scoring Barosh and giving the lead to El Campo.
The Ricebirds added another three runs in the second to put them in control of the game.
El Campo used four different pitchers in the game with Barosh, sophomore Lane Schulz, Rasmussen, and junior Chase Starling, all combining to not allow a hit past the first inning.
Wharton closes out the season with back-to-back road games against Sealy and Bellville.
The Tigers’ lone district wins this year have come against Royal. With only two wins, Wharton has played top district teams close, falling to Navasota and Needville by a combined three runs.
