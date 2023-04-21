The Wharton Lady Tigers played the El Campo Ladybirds tough, but lost 9-4 in El Campo Tuesday night, the regular season finale.

Despite a loss, the Lady Tigers finished tied with Sealy and will have a one-game playoff to decide the district’s final postseason representative. The winner of the game will meet Sweeny in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.