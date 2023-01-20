The Wharton swim team will look to lock up some spots in regionals when they compete in the district championship Saturday in the McDonald Family Aquatic Center at Lamar High School.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers took part in a non-district meet in El Campo in December before the winter break and had five swimmers crack the top 20. At the meet, Wharton’s swimmers saw tough competition from 4A, 5A and 6A schools.

