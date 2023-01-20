The Wharton swim team will look to lock up some spots in regionals when they compete in the district championship Saturday in the McDonald Family Aquatic Center at Lamar High School.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers took part in a non-district meet in El Campo in December before the winter break and had five swimmers crack the top 20. At the meet, Wharton’s swimmers saw tough competition from 4A, 5A and 6A schools.
The Lady Tigers 200 freestyle and medley relay teams of Logan Burditt, Toxey Quinn, Kelsey Rodriguez, and Taylor Brune had top-15 finishes. Tiger swimmer Andrew Howell had fast times in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle.
Brune and Rodriguez will be looking for a return trip to regionals this year after advancing out of district in both relays last season.
Wharton this year won’t see the two 5A Victoria schools with the 4A classification getting their own UIL conference. They also won’t compete in the same district as El Campo.
Wharton competes in Region III and District 12 which includes Bay City, Brazosport, Sweeny, West Columbia, Palacios, and Van Vleck.
